An elderly Ghanaian woman shared some tips with single ladies who hope to settle down soon

The woman said the young ladies must do well to impress their in-laws who will then push for their marriage

However, social media reactions showed that many people disagreed with the woman on her assertions

An elderly Ghanaian woman advised young ladies hoping to get married on how to win their in-laws over with their actions if they get to sleep over in their homes.

The woman said any lady who goes by the tips she gave will succeed in getting her partner to settle down with her.

Elderly Ghanaian woman shares some tips with single ladies on how to win their in-laws over. Photo credit: @pearl_batista/X & Getty Images

In a video on X, the elderly woman encouraged young ladies in such a category to wake up early and do all the house chores even before the members of the household get out of bed.

"When your boyfriend invites you for a sleep over at his parent's house, wake up early. As a lady hoping to get married to him, you wake up between 3:30 am and 4 am to sweep and clean the kitchen, hall and every other place that must be tidied."

"When you are done, you check the bathroom and scrub the place. After that wash the dirty clothes of your boyfriend. Go to your mother-in-law and ask her if she has any dirty clothes. If she responds in the affirmative, take her dirty clothes too and wash them. Do the same for your sisters-in-law. You are doing all these because you want the man," she added.

The a young lady exhibits such humility, the potential mother-in-law will push for the son to marry the person.

However, several people in the comment section disagreed with her.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians disagree with woman on marriage tips

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @pearl_batista on X. Read them below:

@akorfaa_ said:

"🤣🤣 my father's house kraa what time I do wake up?😂😂."

@_mema___ wrote:

"They won’t even marry the one that does this😭."

@Pinto_Clarks said:

"Eish is the washing of the sisters' clothes not too extra? Anaa 🤨."

@charllycolegh wrote:

"Eiii boi wash his sisters' clothes too, apuu. I second whatever she said but his sisters' clothes fiakwa 🤦‍♀️."

@E_kumpz said:

"Hahaha. Typical me. So I had this girl. Had been with her for 2 years. We were doing guest houses often. I got a place and she decided to come and spend some time. I woke up at 6 to sweep and clean whilst she was sleeping. Not once not twice Buh was like is she dumb or blind."

@MrMa_nuel wrote:

"Moo bl3 o ei... 3:30 to 4😂😂 why would I deliberately leave my bathroom dirty if my gf is coming? @S3kyerewaa The day you go go your your man ein family house dem go tell you this thing... what you go do? 😂😂."

@SamKwasiBoateng said:

"As always the wisdom is in balancing both sides. You may not be able to wake up at 4 am but 9 am is probably not a wise time, especially in your in-law's house. There's a place for disrupting and a place for adapting."

