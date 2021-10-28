Alfred Enoch: 15 interesting facts about the British-Brazilian actor

Alfred Enoch is a renowned British-Brazilian actor. He is popularly known for playing Dean Thomas in Harry Potter film and Wes Gibbins in the ABC courtroom television series How to Get Away with Murder television series.

Alfred Enoch has starred in seven out of eight Harry Potter's movies. Since then, he has remained in the spotlight. More so, his appearance in the sci-fi series Foundation has made fans create a particular interest in knowing more about him personally.

Interesting facts about the British-Brazilian actor

Enoch has featured in small and big screens from his days at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Here are some interesting facts worth noting about the actor.

1. Alfred Enoch was born in England

The British-Brazilian's birthplace is in Camden, England. He was born on the 2nd of December, 1988. That means he was would 33 years by December 2021.

2. He has dual citizenship

Alfred was born to an English father, Willians Russell, and a Brazilian mother, Etheline Margareth. He is the only child of the couple. The actor's dad is a veteran actor, while his mother is a medical consultant in reproduction. Consequently, he holds dual British and Brazilian citizenship.

3. Enoch is the son of his father's old age

The actor was born when his daddy was already seen as an older man by some people. Williams Russell was 64 years when Enoch was welcomed into the world.

4. He is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese languages

Alfred Enoch's Harry Potter actor speaks Spanish and Portuguese languages well. However, this is not a surprise as he has a Spanish and Portuguese languages degree. The actor attended Queen's College Oxford, where he obtained his degree in languages.

5. He had his first acting experience at seven years

The British Brazilian born had his first shares of the acting when he was only seven years old, from poetry readings at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London. Luckily for him, in 2012, he made his professional theatrical debut in Happy New in London's West End.

Since then, he has featured in several other films. Some of Alfred Enoch's movies and TV shows where he featured and the roles he played include the following:

Harry Potter Stone as Dean Thomas from 2001 to 2011

as Dean Thomas from 2001 to 2011 National Theatre Live as Philotus in 2012

as Philotus in 2012 Broadchurch as Sam Taylor in 2013

as Sam Taylor in 2013 Mount Pleasant as Alex in 2013

as Alex in 2013 Tiger as Ryan in 2020

So, was Alfred Enoch in Sherlock Holmes? Yes, he was. He played Bainbridge in The Sign of Three episode

6. Medida Provisória is his first Brazilian movie

In 2020, the half Brazillian took up his first Brazilian role in the award-winning movie, Medida Provisória, also known as Executive Order. The film is about an autocratic government that compels all citizens of African ancestry to relocate to Africa, causing chaos and a nationwide undercover resistance movement. Besides, it features his father, William Russell.

7. Alfred's passion for acting was influenced by his father

The English actor's dad, William Russell, is a veteran English actor who has over 100 television films to his name. When Enoch was younger, he had a particular interest in watching his dad's movies. Sharing his experience at some point, he said:

I stood among the groundlings at the Globe, watching my dad play the King of France in Henry V with Mark Rylance as Henry.

The enthusiasm and delight his father derived from and dedicated to his work inspired young Alfie, and he acted on it swiftly.

8. Enoch has received nominations for awards

The celebrity has been nominated three consecutive times for The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in 2015, 2016, and 2017, under Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category for his role in How to Get Away with Murder.

Who plays Wes Gibbins? Enoch did in the movie. However, for the three times nominations, he did not make it to the podium to receive the plague.

Is Alfred Enoch leaving How to Get Away with Murder? Considering his iconic role, why did Alfred Enoch leave How to Get Away with Murder? He mentioned in an interview that it was a creative, not a professional decision

9. Alfred Lewis does not own an electronic gadget

Almost unbelievable but true, Enoch doesn't have a television or a smartphone. In addition, as much as possible, he avoids social media save for the occasional usage of Skype. It is one of the strangest things coming from the famous Harry Potter star. However, explaining his reason at some point, he said:

I struggle with technology. I think it doesn't like me because I think it knows I don't like it.

10. His father's involvement in Globe influenced his decision to do a sonnet for Shakespeare

Although Enoch caught the Harry Potter team’s eye during a performance at Shakespeare’s Globe in London, his decision to partake in it was because his father was in its first season. Besides, he also confessed that he did the sonnet because his dad "was friends with the artistic director."

11. Alfred Lewis Enoch is not in a relationship

Who is Alfred Enoch's wife? Based on available information on the internet, the actor is single. Enoch hasn't uploaded any images with a significant other on his social media pages. So, there's no indication he's currently in a relationship.

However, there were media speculations that Alfred Enoch's girlfriend is Aja Naomi King. Interestingly, Aja is a co-actor of How to Get Away with Murder. However, his relationship with the actress was untrue, as she is married to Dan King.

12. Enoch has three step-siblings

The British-Brazilian-born actor has a brother, Robert, and two sisters, Laetitia and Vanessa Enoch. However, he is not of the same mother as them. Before getting married to his mother in 1984, Russell was previously married to a French-born actress named Balbina Gutierrez in 1953.

13. He is currently a cast member in Romeo and Juliet film

The three-time NAACP nominee is currently playing Romeo in Romeo and Juliet in 2021 at the Shakespeare’s Globe, London.

14. He has an appealing body physique

How tall is Alfred Enoch? The British-Brazilian actor stands at 6 feet and 4 inches in height and weighs about 81 kilograms. Besides, his zodiac sign is Sagittarius. His hair colour is black, and his eye colour is dark brown.

15. The actor has a decent net worth

Since the actor stepped into the spotlight, he has made a considerable amount of his acting skills. Currently, Enoch's net worth is estimated at $3 million.

From being a Gryffindor student at the age of 10 to performing at the Globe theatre, one can easily conclude that Alfred Enoch has an exciting, fulfilling theatre journey. However, much about his life is unknown as he is not technology savvy and social media-friendly.

