A student at the Ahantaman Girls SHS has sent out a passionate appeal to meet Ghanaian actress, Nan Ama McBrown

The young girl, who is a talented artist, requested an audience with the actress to present a painting with her in person

Speaking to a Ghanaian content creator, the student said she would not relent on her quest to meet McBrown one day

A talented Ghanaian girl has made a passionate appeal for a chance to present her artwork to renowned media and TV personality, Nana Ama McBrown.

The student of Ahantaman Girls Senior High School (SHS) painted a beautiful portrait of the Ghanaian screen goddess and hoped to present it to her as a gift.

A talented SHS girl begs for an opportunity to present her artwork piece to Nana Ama McBrown. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown/IG & @orbafricadotcom/TikTok.

Source: Instagram

Speaking to Goshers, a content creator, the talented SHS girl stated that Nana Ama McBrown was invited to her school for a programme, prompting her to create an art piece in honour of the renowned actress.

Unfortunately, she stated that the screen queen did not attend the programme, which left her deeply disappointed since she had been looking forward to presenting the portrait to her in person.

The young girl, whose name has yet to be confirmed, stated that she has kept the painting, hoping to meet the Ghanaian actress and present it to her someday.

"I felt very bad, but I also told myself that this is not the end. No matter what I will still meet her one day and then present it to her," she said.

Therefore, she used the opportunity presented by Goshers during the interview to send a heartfelt request to meet the Ghanaian actress.

Ghanaians give hope to talented artist

Following her passionate appeal to meet Nana Ama McBrown, some Ghanaians who chanced on video excerpts of her interview with Goshers asked her never to give up on her dreams of meeting the actress.

@ZION QUEEN said:

"you will see nana ama mcbrown."

@Controller also said:

"Nana Ama honor my little sisters dream."

@LEEMIKE commented:

"Very nice….keep it up….believe Nana will call you soon."

@KoryoKakri wrote:

"It really look exactly like her, macbrown pls use this medium and extend your love to her."

McBrown visits her alma mater in Kumasi

YEN.com.gh also reported that Nana Ama McBrown visited her alma mater, Prince of Peace Girls Senior High School in Kumasi.

As part of the visit, the celebrated Ghanaian actress presented gifts to the students, who were excited to meet their role model.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh