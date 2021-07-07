Millionaire Daniel McKorley was captured with a child strapped to his back in a kitchen

The Ghanaian business owner posted the frame on his Instagram page

Captioning the photos, the father of five girls urged husbands and fathers not to consider helping with chores at home a favour to their wives

The founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, also known as McDan, has been captured cooking in a kitchen with a child strapped to his back.

The Ghanaian business titan was pictured standing in front of a cooker with a wooden ladle stirring a saucepan.

McDan posted the snaps to advocate for a world where mothers and fathers see themselves as equal partners.

In the lengthy post sighted on his Instagram page, the Ghanaian business magnate wrote:

Cooking is not a favour to your wife - Ghanaian millionaire McDan tells husbands

Source: Instagram

''Sometimes, I want to believe that we live in a fair world now where mothers and fathers see themselves as equal partners. But the reality is that the majority of household work and child-raising obligations are still seen as the mother’s job.

''And that is because there are still many men who think doing household chores equals “helping out" when they fully participate in the care of their own home and their children. That's wrong, and it's something we need to address,'' he said.

According to him, being a responsible husband and father is a duty and responsibility.

''Just because you did the dishes, or cleaned the bathroom, or folded the laundry, or cooked for the family doesn’t mean you're doing your wife a favour; you are just doing your job.''

McDan explained that he believes couples should show each other gratitude because it's a very important part of marriage and parenthood, but indicated:

''If you think that watching your children, or clearing the table, or cooking dinner, or any other household obligations that are required to make a house and family run smoothly is a favour to your wife, and you deserve a pat on the back for taking the time out of your day to do so, it’s time that you reframe your thinking.''

Read the full post below:

McDan flexes his five beautiful daughters

McDan recently flexed his five beautiful daughters on social media for the first time in a related story.

The Ghanaian business titan posed beside his all-grown daughters in a snap as he marked his 50th birthday in June.

He accompanied the adorable photo with a message, indicating that his girls have been part of his journey and accomplishments.

