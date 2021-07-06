Entertainment personality, Arnold Elavanyo Mensah has spoken on the 7th year after Castro's disappearance

According to him, no Ghanaian artiste can come close to replicating what Castro did during his time

Castro and Janet Bandu went missing exactly 7 years ago today, per the law, they can be declared deceased after today

Well-known radio and television personality, Arnold Elavanyo Mensah has spoken on the 7th anniversary of musician Castro and Janet Bandu's disappearance in Ada.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the Vibes In 5 creator indicated that family members, friends and fans of the musician needed closure on the matter.

He commiserated with the family of the musician born Theophilus Tagoe and said they have been living in uncertainty for all these years.

"It is 7 years since a music gem, Castro went missing. And up till now, we are unable to have a conclusion to this case. Not even from the police. Whether he is alive somewhere or dead, we are unable to tell. I think the family, the music family, his fans need a closure to this case. A closure will put everybody's mind to rest.

The family can finally have some relief from the trauma of losing a dear one. For 7years, Castro's family has lived with trauma. I can only imagine how heavy this feels on their heart."

Arnold Mensah went on to bemoan the way the case has been handled over the years and asked if there were still any updates to be given with respect to the case owing to the fact that it was an issue of national importance.

"I can't even remember the last time the police said anything about the status of Castro and Janet Bandu's case. Whether investigators are still on the ground doing their job, nobody can tell.

Castro's incident is of national interest and one would have thought that, from time to time, we would be getting progress briefings from the police but nothing like that is happening. So the question still lingers on. Is Castro alive or dead?"

Speaking further on the matter, Arnold touched on the Sradenam hitmaker's prominence in the music industry and stated emphatically that the like of Castro had still not been found.

"The music industry was hit greatly by his disappearance. And the industry continues to feel the void his disappearance left behind. He is still greatly missed. His golden voice, his bangers, his love for music, his energy on stage and all that the brand Castro came with. Can we ever have another Castro, I doubt.

Will he ever show up someday? Maybe. Again, I say that the only way people's mind can be put to rest is for the police and all the institutions playing a role in Castro and Janet Bandu's case to bring closure to the matter.

Until then, we will continue to hope for the best and always pray for his family."

Speaking about Castro, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a new video making rounds on social media has shown a young man singing who looks just like missing Ghanaian singer, Theophilus Tagoe, famed as Castro da Destroyer.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young man who sported the same hairstyle as Castro, was seen on a compound of a house standing in front of a car.

He was being videoed as he sang hit song Adonai which had legendary rapper, Sarkodie on it as well.

