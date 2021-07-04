Daniel McKorley posed alongside his all-grown daughters in a photo as he marked his 50th birthday

The founder and chief executive officer of the McDan Group of Companies clocked 50 years on June 14, 2021

The Ghanaian business magnate posted the photo with all five daughters on social media for the first time

The founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, also known as McDan, has flexed his five beautiful daughters on social media for the first time.

The Ghanaian business titan posed beside his all-grown daughters in a snap as he marked his 50th birthday in June.

He accompanied the adorable photo with a message, indicating that his girls have been part of his journey and accomplishments.

''I was a proud dad on Saturday, for various reasons. But seeing my daughters stand next to me felt pretty special. They stood there as confident young women right on the threshold of an exciting journey through life,'' he said.

''They were filled with genuine smiles, and that warmed my heart because a greater part of my life is to make sure that they grow and flourish in the years ahead,'' he added.

It appears to be the first time the entrepreneur has posted a photo with all five daughters on social media.

Read the full post below:

Meanwhile, as part of activities to mark his birthday, McDan donated and paid the medical bills for free health screening of over 1,500 widows, among others.

He posted photos of the benevolent gesture on his Instagram page.

