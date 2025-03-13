An old video confirming claims of Joana Yabani, the deceased KNUST student, being an intelligent young lady has surfaced online

The final-year biological science student was spotted at a science lab, effortlessly practising what she had been taught in class

Netizens who saw Joana's video were heartbroken and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post

Ghanaians, especially students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are reeling over the loss of Joana Yabani, a final-year student of the institution.

The young lady sadly passed away on February 27, 2025, after her boyfriend allegedly murdered her on campus.

Joana Yabani praticeses in a science lab. Image source: Nanaaohene

Source: TikTok

Joana's demise has broken the hearts of many friends and loved ones who feel she did not deserve such a painful death.

Following her demise, there have been various testimonials about the young lady from people close to her.

While many described the young lady as an affable person, others have also indicated that she was an intelligent young lady.

An old video of the young lady in a science lab practising what she learnt in class has surfaced on social media, confirming reports of her being an intelligent lady.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Joana's old video

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady in the science lab were heartbroken. Many expressed their sympathy in the comments section of the post.

@Almighty wrote:

"So sad."

@user3380848250619dor golden wrote:

"Hmmmm."

"Hmmmm."

@shadrack wrote:

"😭😭😭."

4h ago

1

Reply

Awura Adwoa🥰

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💔💔😭😭

5h ago

1

Reply

ama grace

😭😭😭😭

4h ago

0

Reply

sepenu Afie💍🥰🥰🥰

💔💔💔

5h ago

0

Reply

Source: YEN.com.gh