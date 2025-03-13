Ghanaian actress Vicky Zugah has opened up about a childhood injury she never thought would shape her life in future

She recounted how the accident happened when she was about 10 leaving a little scar on her brows

A video of her account as she narrated her story and how she has suffered in relationships because of the injury has surfaced online

Ghanaian actress and host of UTV's Red Light show, Vicky Zugah has shared her account about how an injury she had which has significantly affected her.

The injury happened when the renowned actress was about ten years old.

She had been sent by her mother. In the process of fulfilling her responsibility as a child, she hit her head on furniture leaving a scar on one of her brows.

According to Vicky Zugah, the cut was very deep and had to be stitched making it impossible for hair to grow after the injury.

The scar which many have seen throughout her prime on screen comes off as an intentional beauty enhancer.

In a recent video, the UTV show host shared her story and recounted how the mark on her face has affected her.

"Since I started leaving the scar like this, I've had a lot of problems with people. Something that was no fault of mine, I've lost suitors because of this mark. I've had people look at me a certain way when I walk into the room. I've had people call me names because of this mark."

Vicky Zugah's story stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the impact of Vicky Zugah's scar.

lydwine_maa said:

"They never loved you a man who loves you doesn’t look at a fault at all don’t worry the right person will never give you a chance to complain."

thebodysuitsinvogue wrote:

"But the brow pencil could cover that too whenever you draw them. It’s intentional that you just leave that part😂. You like it abi you no like it?"

peaks_nutri remarked:

"She hasn’t lost them! They lost her. Why should only women lose ourselves because of a man? But it’s okay for men to be themselves and be accepted by women.

ella_star700 shared:

"Is she sure it's a scar cos that's how I like my brow?"

jarbrella noted:

"Oh wow, at first I thought she was the one marking her eyebrow."

vickys_fabrics_ remarked:

"Sometimes is better we keep quiet if we don’t know the root of the story cus almost all of us think she have been de one drawing that line 🤷‍♀️."

