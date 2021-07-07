Video of Lovely Couple Going for a Low Key Wedding Sparks Reactions

A lovely South African couple took a different route as they tied the knot without inviting their family and friends

The video is going viral on social media platforms, showing the two lovebirds getting in the car and heading to officially get married

Posted by @KulaniCool, the Twitter post has sparked reactions from followers as some like the idea, however others believe it might not work in Mzansi

Two South African lovers decided to go low-key as they tied the knot without inviting their family and friends. A video of the couple is doing the rounds on social media.

The beautiful clip was uploaded online by @KulaniCool and it has sparked positive reactions from Mzansi social networkers. Some of the account holder’s followers seem to like the idea but some argue that Mzansi women will never fall for this.

A short video of a couple going for a low key marriage has attracted interest from Mzansi citizens. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

The post reads:

@TumiMashabela said:

“Limpopo women would never gape, pleasure would go out of business.”

@Srwaxa said:

“Lento yokuhamba ufeeda ilali.”

@Giftyzar said:

“This is beautiful. Will today’s generation want such? I ask because I know most of them want Instagram Live stories. This won’t fit their standards.”

@Zolani0310 said:

“If our women can understand this. Not these glamorous weddings they want and after that we are in debt.”

@KMaqabe said:

“I did exactly the same, it was just peaceful and enjoyable.”

@FloydMontagna said:

“Then you can spend on your honeymoon.”

@Nwosuwabsy said:

“Beautiful.”

@MduPG said:

“#Men'sMonth a real man must do this, not these public stunts a lot of guys choose to adopt.”

