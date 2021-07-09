Young Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog, has been bashed by a section of Ghanaians and some players in the music industry following a statement he made about Stormzy.

Yaw Tog has said boldly that Stormzy, the UK-Based Ghanaian rapper, became more popular in Ghana following his Sore Remix in which he featured with Kwesi Arthur.

However, he appears to be unshaken by the barrage of criticisms heaped on him and rather accused his critics of misconstruing his statement.

Despite being lambasted by a large group, there are some top celebrities who have supported Yaw Tog, and explained why they agree with him on his statement.

A collage of Yaw Tog with McBrown, Stormzy, Blakk Cedi. Photo credit: @iamammcbrown, @yawtog_yt, @officialstormzy, @blakkcedi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings you 7 of these celebrities who have supported Yaw Tog and what they said.

1. Kofi Jamar: Yaw’s Kumerica colleague has thrown his weight behind him and urged him to stay focused and look ahead:

kofijamar: “Forward is the way.”

2. Blakk Cedi, Stonebwoy’s former manager, encouraged Yaw Tog to move on. He explained that the controversy generated by his statement is in his own favour:

blakkcedi: “Its All In Your Favour Young Bull.You are Blessed And Thats How It Goes.Journey On Champ.”

3. Reggie Rockstone wants to take action for Yaw Tog:

reggierockstone711: “YAW WHY DEM SAY WAT??? YO FADA IS HERE TELL ME.”

McBrown hailed Yaw Tog as being real:

4. iamamamcbrown: “Real.”

Fameye also urged him to move on:

5. fameye_music: “Bro this where we come from move on super.”

DJ Paak defended Yaw Tog and said it is true that a lot of people in Ghana did not know Stormy until he featured in his song:

6. djpaak: “He didn't say anything wrong . You lot are bugging . A lot of people deffo didn't know about Stormzy in Ghana . Facts.”

DJ Micsmith added his voice to the issue and there is nothing wrong with what Yaw Tog said.

7. djmicsmith: “There's nothing wrong with what you said...keep going.”

First VGMA

Meanwhile, Yaw Tog made his first win at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with his Sore Remix.

He won in the Best Hip Hop song of the Year category that has other nominees, including Medikal, Bosom P-Yung, Kofi Jamar, Eno Barony, and Kwaku Flick.

Source: Yen.com.gh