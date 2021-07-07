Jovenel Moise: Wyclef Jean Reacts to Fatal Shooting of Haitian President

US-based Haitian musician Wyclef Jean has reacted to the news of Haitian President Jovenel Moise's assassination

The 911 hitmaker took to social media to share the sad story of Moise's killing as soon as he received the news

The Fugees member's fans flooded his comment section to share their reactions to the recent developments in Haiti

Wyclef Jean has reacted to the news of Haitian President Jovenel Moise's fatal shooting. The Haitian musician was one of the first people to share the sad news of Moise's shooting on social media.

Wyclef Jean has reacted to the fatal shooting of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Image: @wyclefjean

Source: UGC

The talented Fugees member took to Twitter shortly after he received the news of the politician's shooting. Wyclef posted:

"Just received the news the Haitian president of Haiti has been assassinated."

The 911 hitmaker's fans flooded his comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their opinions on his post. Check out some of the comments below:

@bdaza1 said:

"Very sad indeed, we in South Africa are with you."

@davezulu wrote:

"Very sad and bad for the country... where were his bodyguards?"

@birdman6290 commented:

" ‘An attack on his home’ - perhaps there was nothing they could do, or perhaps they were killed/wounded as well."

@christaylor_nyc wrote:

"Prayers for Haiti."

@Mzlaurent1 said:

"That's sad. When is Haiti going to be in peace."

@nya23ny added:

"Jovenel Moise... We pray for peace to prevail in Haiti and may his soul rest in peace."

Haiti President Jovenel Moise shot dead in gang attack

In related news, Briefly News reported that the president of Haiti Jovenel Moise has been killed. The 53-year-old was shot dead by a group of Spanish speaking gunmen in a nighttime raid on his private residence in Port-au-Prince at 1 am on Wednesday, 7 July.

According to a statement from the country's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph and cited by international media, Moise's wife Martine was also injured in the attack. The country is currently under the control of the police and armed forces, said Joseph:

"All measures had been taken to guarantee the continuance of the state."

Moise assumed the presidency in 2017 after his predecessor, Michel Martelly, stepped down. However, during his tenure, he faced accusations of corruption and was challenged by waves of often violent anti-government protests.

