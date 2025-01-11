Mohammed Kudus and his West Ham teammates endured heartbreak in Graham Potter's first game in charge

Despite taking an early lead, the Hammers succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in the FA Cup against Aston Villa

Nonetheless, they would hope to get their house in order before facing Fulham in their next Premier League game

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Mohammed Kudus and his West Ham United colleagues endured a frustrating start to life under new manager Graham Potter, falling to Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

Despite taking an early lead through Lucas Paqueta, the Hammers succumbed to second-half strikes from Amadou Onana and Morgan Rogers, bowing out of the competition at Villa Park.

Mohammed Kudus was deflated after his West Ham team suffered yet another defeat. Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus' West Ham lose in Potter's first game in charge

West Ham began the match with purpose, almost making an instant impact.

Within the opening minute, Paqueta unleashed a thunderous strike that narrowly missed the mark, signalling their attacking intent.

Their early momentum bore fruit just nine minutes in, as Paqueta found the net, Sky Sports reports.

The goal was a testament to the fluid interplay that marked their early dominance.

Kudus played a pivotal role in the build-up, initiating the sequence with a clever pass to Crysencio Summerville on the flank.

Summerville then delivered a precise ball back to Paqueta, who rifled a low shot past the Villa goalkeeper, capping off a swift transition from defence to attack.

For over an hour, West Ham held firm, their organisation and composure keeping Villa at bay.

However, a defensive lapse in the 71st minute allowed substitute Onana to capitalise, restoring parity. The setback rattled the visitors, and Villa seized control.

With time running out, Morgan Rogers completed the turnaround, leaving Kudus and his teammates deflated.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who played the entire match, worked tirelessly but struggled to impose himself as West Ham’s rhythm faltered late on.

For Potter, it was a sobering debut in the dugout. His side showed promise but failed to maintain their intensity, allowing Villa to exploit lapses in concentration.

The defeat ends their FA Cup journey, but the focus now shifts to the Premier League, where the Hammers must regroup.

What's next for West Ham?

According to Sofascore, their next challenge is a London derby against Fulham on January 14 at Craven Cottage.

With West Ham languishing in 14th place, just seven points clear of relegation, the stakes are high.

Kudus, despite a subdued showing in the cup, will hope to secure a key role in Potter’s plans as they aim to revitalise their campaign and climb the league table.

Potter breaks his silence after appointment

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared that Graham Potter has broken his silence following his appointment as West Ham's new head coach.

Speaking in his first interview with the club’s official website, Potter detailed why he sees West Ham as the perfect fit for this phase of his managerial journey.

The 49-year-old succeeds Julen Lopetegui, stepping into the role at a crucial juncture in the club’s campaign.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh