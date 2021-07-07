Secondary School Girls in Trouble after Teachers Caught them in 'Uncompleted' Building in Video
- The 'Dorime' trend that has enveloped the Nigeria social media space in different forms has found its way to a secondary school in Edo state
- A group of schoolgirls were captured going round in circles and chanting as the Ameno song played in the background
- Their display however got them in the bad books of the school authorities as can be seen in the video
A group of secondary school girls have become an internet topic after they were caught in a performance doing the 'Dorime' trend.
'Dorime' which has become popular on social media in recent weeks is a word from a song titled Ameno by French composer, Eric Levi.
In the video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the girls numbering about 6 were seen in an uncompleted building moving in circles and making chants.
All in school uniforms, they performed the ritual-like act with palm fronds in their hands.
In another scene from the clip, the girls in an unidentified school in Edo state were seen in a staff office getting on their knees as they faced interrogation from teachers.
Social media reacts
Mixed reactions greeted the act put up by the schoolgirls in the video.
@spreadlove322222 said:
"Make them punish them ooo cause any challenge wey enter Edo they end with cultists or whintch craft."
@ebubeiam commented:
"When they now get a Jamb score of 25, they will act shocked."
@amaka.maya wrote:
"Anything you can't find in Edo Benin does not exist. That state is proudly sponsored by abeg."
@opyson remarked:
"Haahaha... They have something to laugh about during their alumni reunion."
@chrisfred_official reacted:
"One for the hype woman, one for the principal, 2 for my table."
Students do ''Dorime'' in class
Meanwhile, it was previously reported that visuals showing students of a popular Ghanaian university kneeling in a lecture hall have emerged on social media.
A social media user with the Twitter handle, @naftechgh_com, posted a clip of the students kneeling in a classroom for an offence yet to be known.
According to @naftechgh_com, the incident happened at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).
