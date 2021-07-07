The 'Dorime' trend that has enveloped the Nigeria social media space in different forms has found its way to a secondary school in Edo state

A group of schoolgirls were captured going round in circles and chanting as the Ameno song played in the background

Their display however got them in the bad books of the school authorities as can be seen in the video

A group of secondary school girls have become an internet topic after they were caught in a performance doing the 'Dorime' trend.

'Dorime' which has become popular on social media in recent weeks is a word from a song titled Ameno by French composer, Eric Levi.

The girls staged a ritual-like act with the 'Dorime' song Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

In the video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the girls numbering about 6 were seen in an uncompleted building moving in circles and making chants.

All in school uniforms, they performed the ritual-like act with palm fronds in their hands.

In another scene from the clip, the girls in an unidentified school in Edo state were seen in a staff office getting on their knees as they faced interrogation from teachers.

Social media reacts

Mixed reactions greeted the act put up by the schoolgirls in the video.

@spreadlove322222 said:

"Make them punish them ooo cause any challenge wey enter Edo they end with cultists or whintch craft."

@ebubeiam commented:

"When they now get a Jamb score of 25, they will act shocked."

@amaka.maya wrote:

"Anything you can't find in Edo Benin does not exist. That state is proudly sponsored by abeg."

@opyson remarked:

"Haahaha... They have something to laugh about during their alumni reunion."

@chrisfred_official reacted:

"One for the hype woman, one for the principal, 2 for my table."

Students do ''Dorime'' in class

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that visuals showing students of a popular Ghanaian university kneeling in a lecture hall have emerged on social media.

A social media user with the Twitter handle, @naftechgh_com, posted a clip of the students kneeling in a classroom for an offence yet to be known.

According to @naftechgh_com, the incident happened at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

