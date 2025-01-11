A Ghanaian sports journalist left social media buzzing with his reaction to experiencing snow in the United States

His joyful description of the experience did not escape the attention of fans, who made light-hearted jokes about his accent

One person cracked jokes about the sports journalist's newly acquired accent, "Is the accent for me"

Derrick Ayim, a Ghanaian sports journalist who relocated to the United States, recently caused a stir on social media with his enthusiastic reaction to experiencing snow for the first time.

Ayim, who previously worked with Accra-based MX24, moved to the U.S. last year.

GH journalist reacts to experiencing snow

While adjusting to the colder climate in Georgia, he couldn’t contain his excitement and shared the moment with his followers on social media.

In the video, Ayim dressed warmly in winter attire and a kujay hat, beams with joy as he steps outside to embrace the snow.

However, what really caught the attention of viewers was his American-inspired accent, which sparked playful reactions in the comments section.

Social media react to journalist's accent and snow experience

One user, @OfficialSitso, humorously teased:

"Nkwasia accent b3n nunu? Eeeii boys."

Others joined in with their own light-hearted jabs. @TheKwameMensah jokingly observed:

"I can hear the slang and accent small small 😂😂"

A fellow Ghanaian journalist, @Bengarzi_, couldn't resist mocking Derrick’s new accent:

"Is the accent for me, hahahahaha."

Meanwhile, @dzidjorm joined the fun, sending a playful request:

"Booosu throw some of the snow kam Happy Home y"

Several others chimed in with their comments, including @cfcsterling090, who remarked:

"Boss wo chilli ooooo."

@FredstarkBoss wrote:

"Eii wo p3 settings."

@BraAsem kept it simple with a one-liner:

"Kaish😂😂"

And @PhilipSarpong15 wrapped up the fun thread with:

"Beautiful bro 😎"

Derrick's foray in the United States

For Derrick, however, life in the U.S. isn’t just about the snow and social media banter.

He has had the chance to cover major events, including the 2024 Copa America, which took place in the United States last summer, per Ghanaweb.

Argentina emerged as champions after defeating Colombia in the final, but what made Derrick’s experience even more special was a rare moment with footballing legend Lionel Messi.

Ayim earlier shared the story with YEN.com.gh, explaining how he met Messi during the opening game of the Copa America 2024.

As the Canadian team passed through the mixed zone, the Argentinian squad made their way through next, and that’s when he saw Messi.

"But I was calm, though," Derrick recalled.

"I was stunned after the picture was taken. It was then that I realised I had fulfilled my 15-year-old dream. Because it was my prayer 15 years ago that I would meet him [Messi] before he retires."

For Derrick Ayim, his time in the U.S. has been a blend of new experiences and fulfilling long-held dreams, making his journey one to remember.

Derrick celebrates with Argentina after Copa America final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Derrick Ayim was spotted celebrating with the victorious Argentina team.

He shared his experiences with the Copa América winners and the trophy on social media.

