Stonebwoy represents Ghana on Grammy Recording Academy member class

Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy, has been named a member of the 2021 Recording Academy class

The organization is behind the Grammys, the world's most prestigious music awards scheme

The 'Activate' hitmaker called it an honour to have the opportunity to celebrate and represent music and its creators

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy is the newest addition to the member class of the Recording Academy, organizers of the Grammy Awards.

In a post on its website, the organization stated that it had reached out to over 2,700 individuals in the music industry worldwide to join its membership list.

Stonebwoy represents Ghana on the Grammy Recording Academy class. Photo source: Instagram @Stonebwoyb @recordingacademy

Source: Instagram

Members get to champion the causes dear to their heart, and that of other stakeholders in the music industry. They also get to suggest changes to the rules of the academy.

Stonebwoy took to Twitter to announce his inclusion in the member class.

"As part of the new @RecordingAcad member class, I'm honored to have an opportunity to celebrate, represent, and give back to the music and its creators. #WeAreMusic," reads the caption of Stonebwoy in announcing his membership of the Recording Academy.

In a statement, Ruby Marchand, Chief Industry Officer at the Recording Academy said: "I'm inspired by the potential for each invited music creator and business professional to lend their creativity and passion to our organization."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy has finally declared his unflinching support for Accra Hearts of Oak following their victory over Asante Kotoko.

The multiple award-winning artiste known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla is delighted by the growing interest in the Ghana Premier League as witnessed on Sunday.

Stonebwoy in a post on Twitter admitted he kept his support off the radar for 'obvious reasons' but could not hide his excitement after the Phobians' win.

Hearts of Oak beat Asante Kotoko to go three points clear at the top of the table with three games remaining to end the campaign.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen