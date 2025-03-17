Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum has caused a stir with her stylish outfit on Instagram

Afua Asantewaa Singathon looked exquisite in the long dress and short hairstyle as she posed for the cameras

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa's flawless makeup to enhance her natural beauty

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, popularly called Afua Asantewaa Singathon, stepped up her fashion sense after her second Guinness World record singathon attempt.

The multitalented woman who recently shared the secrets to her weight loss looked younger than her age in a floral dress for her photoshoot.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon slays in a ready-to-wear outfit. Photo credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon.

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa Singathon wore a stylish long-sleeve dress that flaunted her thighs as she posed beautifully for the cameras.

The style influencer wore giant, fashionable handmade earrings that matched the designs in her tailored-to-fit outfit.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon wore heavy makeup that blended with her melanin skin tone. She wore long eyelashes and bold red lipstick.

She looked flawless in a short, curly hairstyle that has become a trend among many female influencers in Ghana. The mother of three shared the photos with this caption:

"There are two powers in the world; one is the sword, and the other is the pen. There is a third power stronger than both, that of women." — Malala Yousafzai."

Afua Asantewaa flaunts her fine legs

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Singathon's beautiful photo on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

nyansufelicity stated:

"Happy International Women’s Day Queen 😍😍❤️❤️❤️."

sarfoa_asamoah stated:

"She’s the Queen😍."

gowaawards__ stated:

"Happy International Women’s Day Nana 🙌🙌🙌."

_bigimage stated:

"A queen and more❤️. Aahh see my Queen😩💙."

esiadjeiwaa_8 stated:

"Happy International Women's Day hun😍😍😍😍."

nyansufelicity stated:

"You’re very pretty Queen ❤️❤️."

mayablu_ stated:

"Aahh see my Queen😩💙."

Check out the photos below:

Afua Asantewaa slays in a yellow dress

Ghanaian style influencer Afua Asantewaa Singathon turned heads in a yellow short-sleeved dress for her photoshoot.

She looked like a beauty goddess in a Barbie-inspired hairstyle and heavy makeup as she smiled for the cameras.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon accessorised her look with beautiful gold and matching earrings, rocking a designer wristwatch with black leather straps.

Check out the photos below:

Afua Asantewaa slays in a black dress

Afua Asantewaa looked classy in a black sleeveless dress that flaunted her smooth legs. She wore red stilettos to add a touch of class and elegance to her appearance.

The pageantry organiser looked gorgeous as she showed off her real face without makeup for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Afua Asantewaa models in a short dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Singathon, who was among the female influencers who went viral for rocking unconventional outfits for their Independence Day photoshoots.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon looked regal in a black dress styled with a giant gele that represented the beautiful colours of the Ghanaian flag.

Some social media users commented on Afua Asantewaa Singathon's photos on her official Instagram page.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh