Players of the senior men's national team, the Black Stars, have landed in the country ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Among the early arrivals were Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo, who both landed on Sunday evening

The Black Stars will host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium this Friday before heading to Morocco to face Madagascar on March 24

Mohammed Kudus headlined a group of Black Stars players who touched down in Ghana ahead of the team’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures in March.

The West Ham United playmaker, casually dressed in a black zipped hoodie, oversized pants, and a head covering, arrived at Kotoka International Airport on Sunday evening, phone in hand and headset on, as fans greeted him with chants and praise.

Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo were among the early Black Stars arrivals as Ghana prepares for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Photo credit: @n_dzidzor and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Kudus, other Black Stars players arrive for national duty

Trailing closely behind was Kamaldeen Sulemana, his former FC Nordsjaelland teammate and close friend.

Sporting a white cap, cream T-shirt, and baggy pants, the Southampton winger joined Kudus in what felt like a homecoming for two players who honed their craft at the famed Right to Dream Academy.

Both are expected to play pivotal roles in Otto Addo’s tactical setup as Ghana seeks redemption in the upcoming qualifiers.

Which other players have landed in the country?

Goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott and Lawrence Ati-Zigi, along with AFC Bournemouth’s dynamic forward Antoine Semenyo, were also among the early arrivals on Sunday night.

The remaining members of the 23-man squad are expected to arrive today as preparations ramp up.

This marks the Black Stars’ first outing since their disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign ended in November.

Black Stars camp opens on Monday

The stakes are high, with Ghana needing victories against Chad and Madagascar to revive hopes of securing a place at the global showpiece in the United States, Mexico, and Canada after missing out on the 2025 AFCON, per Ghanasoccernet.

According to Ghanfa.org, training sessions commence on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium, with Otto Addo overseeing preparations leading up to Friday’s crucial encounter against Chad.

The squad will also be introduced to new technical staff, including Technical Director Winfried Schäfer and assistant coach Desmond Offei.

Otto, who is under pressure to get Ghana back to winning ways, is set to address the media on Thursday, offering insights into his plans for the must-win clashes.

The senior men's national team, the Black Stars, will open camp at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, March 17. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

With qualification hanging in the balance, the Black Stars must deliver a statement performance as they aim to reaffirm their status on the continental and world stage.

