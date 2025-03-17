English actor Damson Idris expressed his love for Ghanaian songs and considered moving to Africa because of that

While on vacation, the Snowfall star sang and danced to Ghanaian musicians Kofi Nti and Ofori Amponsah's 2004 hit song, Odo Nwom

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians who talked about their admiration for how foreigners were falling in love with Ghanaian songs

English actor Damson Idris left many Ghanaians in awe when a video of him jamming to a Ghanaian song surfaced on the internet and went viral.

Damson Idris jams to a Ghanaian song

Damson Idris, who is of Nigerian heritage, took to his Instagram stories to share a video of himself on vacation abroad.

In the video, he was relaxing on the day bead in the balcony of his apartment, while his speakers loudly played a Ghanaian song.

The song was Ghanaian musicians Kofi Nti and Ofori Amponsah's 2004 hit song, Odo Nwom. The song has become viral in recent times, with Ofori Amponsah's verse being the tune on the lips of many music lovers.

Enjoying the hot sun, the English actor had on a cap with a smiley face emoji embroidered on it, was shirtless and styled his look by wearing a layered golden necklace.

In the description of the video, the Snowfall star expressed excitement in wanting to move to Africa because he had fallen in love with the music.

"Need to move to Africa," he wrote.

Reactions to Damson Idris' video

The viral video excited many Ghanaians as they took to the comment section to talk about his lead role in the Disney+ movie series, Snowfall.

Fans of the movie series mentioned his famous motivational line in season three, episode nine, where he blasted Isaiah John during a car ride, saying he had built something brick by brick.

Below are the exciting reactions of Ghanaians to the video of Damson Idris jamming to a Ghanaian song:

ameyaw112 said:

"Saa akoayi ni attention."

pebbleblupeach said:

"Is he not Nigerian?? 🙄🙄🙄🙄 diɛɛ ɔkyerebi sɛ i need to move to Africa."

inspired_cards said:

"One of the best songs from outta Ghana!🇬🇭 🇳🇬."

_karim.riches said:

"I built this sh*t brick by brick 😂."

joh_nas1 said:

"This song be monster hit oo. Don’t play with this song."

wainnad said:

"I built this sh*t brick by brick 🧱."

letr.ade said:

"He definitely heard it from “the kitchen”🎬😢."

Source: YEN.com.gh