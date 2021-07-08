Asamoah Gyan's only daughter, Ohemaa, is celebrating her birthday today, July 8, 2021

The former Ghana captain's estranged wife, Gifty, took to social media to celebrate Ohemaa on her big day

The mother of the pretty girl shared beautiful photos of Ohemaa who has attained the age of seven

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Gifty, the wife of former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has taken to social media to flaunt their daughter Zelda Love Ohemaa Arhin Gyan on her birthday today.

Today, Thursday, July 8, 2021, happens to be the birthday of the pretty little girl who just turned seven years old.

To celebrate her daughter's birthday, Gifty decided to show off her pretty bundle of joy who appeared to be growing so well.

Asamoah Gyan's wife celebrates birthday of their daughter today with 8 stunning photos. Source: Instagram/Ohemaa

Source: Instagram

In the eight photos shared on Instagram, Ohemaa could be seen looking ravishing in different outfits as she posed in what looked like a garden.

The young princess appeared to be having a picnic-themed birthday photoshoot as she posed behind a huge cake, cupcakes, grapes and some toffees.

In one of the photos, Ohemaa posed in a red shirt over white pair of shorts and complemented her look with some pearly necklace and white shoes to match.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After sharing the photos, Gifty captioned them: "My baby turns 7️ today. Hip! Hip!! Hip!!! Hurray!!!! Happy Birthday Ohemaa. Continue to grow in the Grace and Favour of God. Love you always"

Many followers of Gifty also took to the comment section to wish the birthday celebrant, Ohemaa, well.

la_monada_haven wrote: "She’s a lady"

kingadowa also wrote: "Happy birthday to our beautiful daughter, May the good God you"

fantegirl had this to say: "Happy birthday beautiful Princess, God bless you"

akambisa: "She is so adorable happy birthday to her"

There were many such comments under the photos posted which was testament of the fact that Ohemaa was dearly loved by many

Ohemaa happens to be the last child and only girl among the three children Gyan and Gifty have.

Speaking about anniversaries, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a new video making rounds on social media has shown a young man singing who looks just like missing Ghanaian singer, Theophilus Tagoe, famed as Castro da Destroyer.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young man who sported the same hairstyle as Castro, was seen on a compound of a house standing in front of a car.

He was being videoed as he sang hit song Adonai which had legendary rapper, Sarkodie on it as well.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen