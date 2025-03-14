Mckenna Grace's net worth and how she built her fortune in Hollywood
Mckenna Grace is a popular American singer and actress best known for her roles in Gifted, I, Tonya, and The Handmaid's Tale. Starting her Hollywood journey at a young age, she has built an impressive career that has significantly contributed to her wealth. Mckenna Grace's net worth is estimated at $2 million—explore the key milestones that shaped her fortune in Hollywood.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Mckenna Grace is a talented American singer and actress.
- She made her acting debut at the age of five.
- Grace rose to prominence as Mary Adler, a child prodigy, in Gifted (2017).
- Besides acting, Mckenna is a budding musician, with two EPs released in 2023.
Mckenna Grace's profile summary
|Full name
|Mckenna Grace
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|25 June 2006
|Age
|18 years old (as of March 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Grapevine, Texas, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Education
|Homeschooled
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Height in feet and inches
|5'1"
|Height in centimetres
|155
|Father
|Ross Burge
|Mother
|Crystal Grace
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Relationship status
|Single
|Occupation
|Singer, songwriter, actress
|Net worth
|$2 million
|@mckennagraceful
|YouTube
|@TheMckennaGrace
What is Mckenna Grace's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Clutch Points, Mckenna Grace has an alleged net worth of $2 million as of 2025. She has accumulated wealth through her successful career in the entertainment industry as a singer and actress.
What is Mckenna Grace's salary?
Mckenna Grace's exact salary varies by project, but she reportedly earns thousands per episode for TV roles. For major films, her earnings can range from six to seven figures, depending on the role.
According to The Numbers, she has garnered credits in 12 films, amassing an impressive worldwide aggregate box office of $2,675,546,797 as of this writing.
Career highlights
Mckenna Grace has established herself as a versatile entertainer, excelling in both acting and music. From her early roles in Disney sitcoms to critically acclaimed performances in major films and TV series, she has demonstrated remarkable talent and adaptability.
Mckenna Grace's acting career
Grace debuted her acting career at age five. Her first roles were in the Disney sitcom Crash & Bernstein (2012–2014) as Jasmine Bernstein and in the soap opera The Young and the Restless (2013–2015) as Faith Newman.
The youngster's breakthrough came with the 2017 film Gifted, where she starred alongside Chris Evans, portraying the role of Mary Adler, a child prodigy. This role received critical acclaim, leading to a nomination for the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer.
Mckenna's versatility as an actress is demonstrated by her diverse roles in films such as I, Tonya (2017), in which she portrays a young Tonya Harding, and Captain Marvel (2019), in which she portrays a young Carol Danvers.
The American actress has also been featured in the horror genre, with performances in The Haunting of Hill House (2018) and Annabelle Comes Home (2019).
Her performance in The Handmaid's Tale as Esther Keyes in the fourth season of the series earned her a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award, making her the first minor to be recognised in a guest acting category.
The Hollywood star also played the role of Phoebe Spengler in the Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024), earning a Critics' Choice Super Award nomination. Here is a list of Mckenna Grace's other movies and TV shows:
- Slanted (2025)
- Spider & Jessie (2025)
- PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (2023)
- The Foxes of Hydesville (2023)
- Young Sheldon (2018-2023)
- Checkered Vans (2023)
- Spirit & Friends (2022)
- Malignant (2021)
Mckenna Grace's singing career
Besides her acting career, Mckenna has ventured into music. She signed with Photo Finish Records in 2020 and released her debut single, Haunted House, in 2021, which was featured on the Ghostbusters: Afterlife soundtrack.
In 2023, Mckenna continued to explore her musical talent with the release of two extended plays (EPs): Bittersweet 16, a vibrant blend of pop-rock influences, and Autumn Leaves, a captivating exploration of folk sounds.
FAQs
- Who is Mckenna Grace? She is a famous American actress and singer.
- How old is Mckenna? The Hollywood actress is 18 years old as of March 2025. She was born on 25 July 2006 in Grapevine, Texas, United States.
- Who are Mckenna Grace's parents? Grace is the only child of Crystal Grace, a medical sales representative and Ross Burge, an orthopaedic surgeon.
- Is Mckenna Grace an only child? Yes. She doesn't have any siblings.
- How rich is Mckenna Grace? She has an alleged net worth of $2 million as of 2025.
- What condition does Mckenna Grace have? She underwent spine surgery to correct her scoliosis, an abnormal sideways curvature of the spine.
- How old was Mckenna Grace when she filmed Gifted? Although Grace plays the role of a 7-year-old in the film, she was 10 years old when the film was made.
Mckenna Grace's net worth and burgeoning career are a testament to her talent and versatility. She began acting professionally at five and has made impressive strides in Hollywood. Her financial trajectory reflects her present success and the potential for future growth in her career.
Source: YEN.com.gh
