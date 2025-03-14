Mckenna Grace's net worth and how she built her fortune in Hollywood

Mckenna Grace is a popular American singer and actress best known for her roles in Gifted, I, Tonya, and The Handmaid's Tale. Starting her Hollywood journey at a young age, she has built an impressive career that has significantly contributed to her wealth. Mckenna Grace's net worth is estimated at $2 million—explore the key milestones that shaped her fortune in Hollywood.

Mckenna Grace attends iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2024 (L) and during the pre-show of the same event (R). Photo: Marleen Moise, Rob Kim (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Mckenna Grace is a talented American singer and actress.

She made her acting debut at the age of five.

Grace rose to prominence as Mary Adler, a child prodigy, in Gifted (2017).

(2017). Besides acting, Mckenna is a budding musician, with two EPs released in 2023.

Mckenna Grace's profile summary

Full name Mckenna Grace Gender Female Date of birth 25 June 2006 Age 18 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Grapevine, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education Homeschooled Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Height in feet and inches 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Father Ross Burge Mother Crystal Grace Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Occupation Singer, songwriter, actress Net worth $2 million Instagram @mckennagraceful YouTube @TheMckennaGrace

What is Mckenna Grace's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Clutch Points, Mckenna Grace has an alleged net worth of $2 million as of 2025. She has accumulated wealth through her successful career in the entertainment industry as a singer and actress.

What is Mckenna Grace's salary?

Mckenna Grace's exact salary varies by project, but she reportedly earns thousands per episode for TV roles. For major films, her earnings can range from six to seven figures, depending on the role.

According to The Numbers, she has garnered credits in 12 films, amassing an impressive worldwide aggregate box office of $2,675,546,797 as of this writing.

Top 5 fast facts about Mckenna Grace. Photo: Gilbert Flores on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Career highlights

Mckenna Grace has established herself as a versatile entertainer, excelling in both acting and music. From her early roles in Disney sitcoms to critically acclaimed performances in major films and TV series, she has demonstrated remarkable talent and adaptability.

Mckenna Grace's acting career

Grace debuted her acting career at age five. Her first roles were in the Disney sitcom Crash & Bernstein (2012–2014) as Jasmine Bernstein and in the soap opera The Young and the Restless (2013–2015) as Faith Newman.

The youngster's breakthrough came with the 2017 film Gifted, where she starred alongside Chris Evans, portraying the role of Mary Adler, a child prodigy. This role received critical acclaim, leading to a nomination for the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer.

Mckenna's versatility as an actress is demonstrated by her diverse roles in films such as I, Tonya (2017), in which she portrays a young Tonya Harding, and Captain Marvel (2019), in which she portrays a young Carol Danvers.

Mckenna Grace attends the Capital One presentation of KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

The American actress has also been featured in the horror genre, with performances in The Haunting of Hill House (2018) and Annabelle Comes Home (2019).

Her performance in The Handmaid's Tale as Esther Keyes in the fourth season of the series earned her a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award, making her the first minor to be recognised in a guest acting category.

The Hollywood star also played the role of Phoebe Spengler in the Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024), earning a Critics' Choice Super Award nomination. Here is a list of Mckenna Grace's other movies and TV shows:

Slanted (2025)

(2025) Spider & Jessie (2025)

(2025) PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (2023)

(2023) The Foxes of Hydesville (2023)

(2023) Young Sheldon (2018-2023)

(2018-2023) Checkered Vans (2023)

(2023) Spirit & Friends (2022)

(2022) Malignant (2021)

Mckenna Grace's singing career

Besides her acting career, Mckenna has ventured into music. She signed with Photo Finish Records in 2020 and released her debut single, Haunted House, in 2021, which was featured on the Ghostbusters: Afterlife soundtrack.

Mckenna Grace performs at the 107.5 River On The Rooftop concert series at Skydeck on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

In 2023, Mckenna continued to explore her musical talent with the release of two extended plays (EPs): Bittersweet 16, a vibrant blend of pop-rock influences, and Autumn Leaves, a captivating exploration of folk sounds.

FAQs

Who is Mckenna Grace? She is a famous American actress and singer. How old is Mckenna? The Hollywood actress is 18 years old as of March 2025. She was born on 25 July 2006 in Grapevine, Texas, United States. Who are Mckenna Grace's parents? Grace is the only child of Crystal Grace, a medical sales representative and Ross Burge, an orthopaedic surgeon. Is Mckenna Grace an only child? Yes. She doesn't have any siblings. How rich is Mckenna Grace? She has an alleged net worth of $2 million as of 2025. What condition does Mckenna Grace have? She underwent spine surgery to correct her scoliosis, an abnormal sideways curvature of the spine. How old was Mckenna Grace when she filmed Gifted? Although Grace plays the role of a 7-year-old in the film, she was 10 years old when the film was made.

Mckenna Grace's net worth and burgeoning career are a testament to her talent and versatility. She began acting professionally at five and has made impressive strides in Hollywood. Her financial trajectory reflects her present success and the potential for future growth in her career.

