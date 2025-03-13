Agradaa, in an interview, addressed Counsellor Lutterodt's recent remarks about her marriage to Angel Asiamah

The televangelist accused Counsellor Lutterodt of being an attention-seeker who was looking to become famous

Agradaa also denied claims that she and her husband had previously criticised Counsellor Lutterodt in public

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist and socialite Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa has slammed Counsellor Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt over his recent remarks about her marriage to her husband and junior pastor, Angel Asiamah.

In an interview with Kumasi-based TV station, Royal TV Ghana, the Heaven Way church founder claimed that Counsellor Lutterodt was an attention-seeker who made controversial statements about prominent people to maintain his relevance in the Ghanaian public scene.

Agradaa denied claims that she recently spoke ill towards the marriage counsellor in public. According to the evangelist, the counsellor has been very critical of her marriage and launched several verbal attacks on her husband, Angel Asiamah on several occasions.

"First of all, I want people to understand that Counsellor Lutterodt is an attention-seeker. He is a useless man who likes to seek attention. He is always trying to use people's names to get the attention he wants because he has faded from the system. I have never sat anywhere to speak about Counsellor Lutterodt and he is always attacking my husband."

The Heaven Way church founder noted that she considered her husband, Angel Asiamah more important than Counsellor Lutterodt.

Agradaa bonding with her husband Prophet Angel Asiamah in their plush home. Photo source: @evang_mama_pat

She said that, unlike the controversial marriage counsellor, her husband did not have the time to move from various media outlets to talk about people's issues in an attempt to become famous.

She said:

"I want to tell Counsellor Lutterodt that my husband is a hundred times more useful than him. My husband is not a useless man who will wake up in the morning and roam from one radio station to another trying to get fame. We don't look for fame. God gives it to us."

Evangelist Mama Pat reiterated that she and her husband, Prophet Angel Asiamah had never discussed issues concerning Counsellor Lutterodt.

She claimed that Counsellor Lutterodt had been disrespecting her, Angel Asiamah and their church since they tied the knot a few years ago.

Agradaa also advised the media against giving the marriage counsellor the platform to make negative remarks about her and many others.

Evangelist Mama Pat's harsh remarks about Counsellor Lutterodt come after the latter criticised the televangelist's marriage to Angel Asiamah and made several allegations in an interview on Angel FM.

Below is the video of Agradaa slamming Counsellor Lutterodt:

