The government has clarified that GH¢2.7 billion was allocated to the presidency in the 2025 Budget.

Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu the allocation is that high because of the salaries of public sector workers whose agencies now fall under the presidency for administrative purposes.

In a Facebook broadcast, Ofosu assured that this is not money for the presidency’s use.

“It includes salaries for civil servants whose agencies were reassigned after some ministries were scrapped.”

The 2025 Budget, presented by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson on March 11, 2025, indicates that some agencies previously under other ministries are now classified under the Office of Government Machinery (OGM) for administrative purposes.

According to the budget, the allocation includes salaries for workers from agencies such as the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Information Services Department and Ghana News Agency.

“These institutions provide public service information, and their operations are funded by the state. This is not a separate allocation for political activities.”

Ofosu stressed that no new civil servants have been recruited and that these salaries have always been part of government expenditure.

The difference, he explained, is that their budget allocations now fall under the presidency following the reduction in the number of ministries.

The budget also indicates that discretionary spending at the presidency has been reduced compared to 2024.

Graphic Online reported that the allocation for goods, services, and capital projects under the presidency has decreased by GH¢345 million.

