Grammy award winner marked his 30th birthday on Friday, July 2nd and was massively celebrated across social media platforms by fans and celebrities

His mother Bose Ogulu however got many emotional as she celebrated her son's new age in adorable fashion

In an Instagram post, Bose shared a video in which she carried him on the back coupled with some childhood photos of the singer

Singer and Grammy Award winner Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy was treated to huge celebrations on the internet on the occasion of his birthday.

While celebrities and fans penned thoughts for the Odogwu crooner, his mum's post got many gushing.

Mother and son share wonderful moment together as he clocked 30

In a hearty post on her verified Instagram page, Burna's mum Bose Ogulu described him as the strength of her youth.

Bose while expressing how proud she is about him, thanked God for being a part of his success.

She wrote:

"Happy 30th birthday to the strength of my youth, proud of the kilometres you have taken thus far. Grateful to God to see it & be a part of it. Here’s to the next level, the world is not ready #burna30."

The excited mum accompanied the post with childhood pictures of the singer and another in which she carried him on her back as an adult.

In a seperate video she shared, Bose showered him prayers before both had a hug.

Nigerians gush about her post

Social media users hailed Burna's mum as a role model and celebrated her son's birthday with good thoughts.

@tamarthe1st commented:

"My role model, the mother I want to be..

"Happy birth anniversary to you too.

"You inspire me daily.

"God bless you."

@styeldbymartins said:

"Thank you ma for everything."

@misstolu89 remarked:

"Nothing like a Mother's prayer."

@softstrength reacted:

"Priceless!!!!! If you grew up with a supportive, loving mother, COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS!"

@thechefshaz wrote:

"This made me soooooooooo happy!!!!!!! We July craze people are super special I see it now."

Burna Boy's mum shows off cool dance moves to son's songs

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Burna Boy's mum had shown off amazing dance moves to her son's songs.

The Grammy award-winning artiste's mother is also his biggest fan as she always represents him on all fronts.

In a series of videos Bose shared via her Instagram story channel, she was seen with a group of women vibing to different songs that her son has under his belt.

The talent manager happily showed off her dance moves as the songs changed and even had a little face-off with one of the older women present.

Burna's mum who donned a green outfit also flaunted her legwork skills with a huge smile which showed that she was clearly enjoying herself.

