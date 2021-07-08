Abraham Attah has shared some new photos of himself following gaining admission into Tufts University in America

He was seen beaming with smiles in the black and white themed photos

The actor announced months back that he had gained admission into the university with a post on Instagram

The Ghanaian actor rose to fame after he starred alongside Idris Elba in Beast Of No Nation film

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor, Abraham Attah, has shared new photos of himself following his entrance into America's Tufts University in Massachusetts.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Beast Of No Nation star was seen standing inside what looked like the living room of a huge building

The Spiderman: Homecoming cast was seen wearing a long-sleeved jeans shirt over a pair of black jeans and complemented his look with a pair of sneakers.

He sported his dreadlocked hairstyle as he coyly posed for the camera to crystallize that moment in time.

It appeared Abraham was shying away from the camera as one of the photos appeared to have been taking while he was walking away.

The photos have gained massive reactions however Attah turned off the comments section depriving his many friends, colleagues and fans of sharing their opinions over the photos.

It would be recalled that Abraham Attah took to his official social media pages to break the news of gaining admission to Tufts University to his teeming followers.

He revealed that he was looking forward to furthering his education and also his sports career at the next level.

He went on to thank all those who played a role to help him chalk this feat including his coaches, colleagues, and friends.

