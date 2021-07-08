American comedian and actor, Michael Blackson, has got himself a brand new house in Accra

Blackson showed off the plush house, which is located at Trasacco Valley near East Legon, in a new video

Blackson was born in Ghana to a Ghanaian father some 42 years ago

American actor and comedian of Ghanaian descent, Michael Blackson, has been visiting Ghana regularly in the past few months.

It looks like he wants a more permanent place of stay in the country and has acquired a new house for that purpose.

Blackson recently bought a beautiful house in Accra. The house is located at Trasacco Valley in the East Legon area.

Michael Blackson has bought a house at Trasacco in Accra Photo source: @michaleblackson (modified by author)

Impressed with the deal he got, the actor took to social media to share a video of the house and recommended his realtor to others.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Blackson's Instagram page shows the house to be an all-white building with black trims (windows and glazing).

The two-storey building boasts of a beautiful swimming pool and beautiful interior as shown in the short video.

Who is Michael Blackson?

The actor and comedian was born in Ghana on November 28, 1972, to a Ghanaian father Kwaku-Nsia Adom Bediako.

His family moved from Ghana to Liberia and relocated to the United States when he was about 13 years old.

Blackson began his comedy career as a teenager in 1989 but gained more prominence in the mid-2000s with the release of his comedy sketch CD titled Modasucka: Welcome to America.

More recently, he was featured in the Coming 2 America sequel.

Breakup with his lover

The good news of the actor's acquisition comes barely two months after he got some bad news in May.

His girlfriend at the time, Miss Rada, broke up with him and took to social media to announce her decision.

Michael Blackson and Miss Rada had been in a relationship for two years.

Weeks after, Blackson confirmed his two-year romantic relationship with Miss Rada had ended.

In a post seen by YEN.com.gh, the award-winning comedian revealed the real reason why his relationship with Miss Rada hit the rocks is that he cannot be faithful.

