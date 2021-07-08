Yaw Tog has said that he made UK artiste Stormzy popular in the country

According to him, even though Stormzy came in to feature on Sore, he was not that popular

Yaw Tog was speaking in an interview with TV3's MzGee

Yaw Tog, the current holder of the Hip Hop song of the Year at the recent Vodafone Music Awards, has indicated that he was the one who made UK star Stormzy popular in Ghana.

While speaking in an interview with MzGee on TV3, the Sore hitmaker said he made Stormzy more popular in Ghana because many people did not know him.

"He made me more popular in this market. I made him more popular here too because people didn't know Stormzy in Ghana here", Yaw Tog said.

However, the artiste who has come to be known as the Young Bull, admitted that it was Stormzy who made him popular in the music industry.

The young artiste shot to the limelight after his song Sore, made waves in Ghana and caught the attention of the UK-based artiste.

As a way of showing support for massive talent, the Blinded By Your Grace hitmaker made a trip to Ghana to collaborate with Yaw Tog on a remix to Sore.

Just like King Midas, the duo worked magic on the song and managed to produce a banger with the help of Kwesi Arthur.

The song managed to hit 1 million views in under three days after it was released on YouTube making it one of the very few Ghanaian songs to hit such numbers in that short period.

Speaking exclusively on the matter with YEN.com.gh, CEO of Frimprince Music Production, Mr Anane Frimpong said Yaw Tog's comment was a rather harmless one and that the artiste did not need to be dragged over it.

"What Yaw Tog said was very harmless and should not be taken out of context. Look at it this way, some one in Assin Fosu may not have heard of Stormzy before but through the Sore Remix, that person can also say he has seen Stormzy before", Mr Anane Frimpong said.

He added that: "This comment can either make or unmake the artistes career depending on how the media would report it".

Following the high wave that carried the song across the continent, Yaw Tog was adjudged winner of the Hip Hop song of the Year category at the recent VGMAs.

Speaking about young Ghanaian artistes, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian musician Quamina MP born Ato Quamina has shared the story of how his girlfriend broke his heart some time back due to his financial situation.

While speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Quamina MP indicated that it was not so much the lady's fault for jilting him because he was financially incapable then.

This time the ‘Kenkey seller’ hitmaker said he dated the lady for some four years and that they used to eat beans and gari soakings but she got fed up with the kind of living.

