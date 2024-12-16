Comedian Amponsah has opened up about his obligations with the Ghana Revenue Authority as part of his comedy show in Accra

The comedian shared his frustration on Facebook, describing the Authority's levy on his ticket sales as strangling

His remarks on social media ahead of the show have broached a conversation about the

Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah will host a special live comedy show on December 21 at the Bukom Boxing Arena to mark his 10th year in comedy.

Tickets for the comedy show going for GH₵120 and GH₵150 have already gone on sale. Barely a week before the show, the renowned comedian says he is frustrated by the Ghana Revenue Authority.

On December 16, OB Amponsah made a post on Facebook saying,

Charlie, Ghana Revenue Authority - Official is charging me a whopping 21.9% on ticket revenue for my show on Saturday at the Bukom Arena. I am not even going to make any profit out of this event.

We will still have a celebration on Saturday regardless. Kindly show up in your numbers.

If push comes to shove, we may have to refund everybody and settle with a free non-taxable show because this is just strangling.

The post has garnered significant traction online as fans and industry professionals weigh in on the issue.

OB Amponsah stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to OB Amponsah's frustrations with the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Egya Adu Ekumfi said:

"Ghana tax system needs a reform. Too much unfairness, arbitrary and retrogressive."

Williams Francis Junior shared:

"Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture go rather take money give Sing-A-Thon la.

Paa Kwasi wrote:

"This is basically the Ghanaian system. Doesn't give you any opportunities. You strive to create your own too, then they bring all types of useless measures to stifle you. The most painful part is how they squander the monies they generate through various corruption schemes."

Nana Yaw Airo noted:

"Wait... Are you liable to charge VAT and pay? Are you a registered business yet??? If yes, you can claim 15% of what you're losing... If no, you can argue that you're not charging any VAT on it till they issue a certificate."

Kwabena Antwi Boasiako remarked:

"Free show and just ask for donations equivalent to the ticket price or more."

OB Amponsah bases Akufo Addo

