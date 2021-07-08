Kennedy Agyapong's daughter, Anell Agyapong, recently turned 27 years old

Anell celebrated in style by going on a boat cruise on her special occasion

She shared some photos from celebration on social media

Anell Agyapong, one of the daughters of Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, has celebrated her birthday.

Born to the MP and Moira Dawson Williams in 1994, Anell turned 27 years old on Saturday, July 4, 2021.

The beautiful young lady celebrated her new age by going on a boat cruise. She shared photos from her cruise on social media.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Anell's Instagram page, she was spotted rocking a colourful bikini. She drank from bottle while seated on the boat.

Sharing the photos Anell indicated that she drinking water and minding her own business.

"Drinking my water and minding my business ‍♀️ #july4th #birthdaygirl #boatlife⚓️," she said.

Anell's fallout with her father

Anell happens to be one of the 22 children of the outspoken lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong, but they seem not to be on good terms after falling out a few years ago.

According to the father, Anell got admitted into Southern California Institute of Technology in 2014 to study for a Bachelor of Architecture.

However, she dropped out of school in 2016 after he (the father) had paid huge sums in school fees.

For this reason, the politician and businessman vowed not to have anything to do with Anell.

Apology and rejection

In June 2020 when Ken Agyapong first spoke about Anell, the 26-year-old wrote an apology letter to him on social media revealing she had changed.

But the MP rejected the apology, describing it as a ploy to get him to pay her school fees again since she had re-enrolled in a university.

Speaking angrily in a radio interview, Ken Agyapong declared that he would rather spend his money on 'ashawo' than pay Anell's fees.

Anell graduates from university

Anell's birthday comes after she graduated from Capital University, a private university at Columbus in Ohio.

Photos from the graduation ceremony of Anell Agyapong popped up on social media showing her looking

