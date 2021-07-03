Berla Mundi has dropped jaws after posting a video of herself in a bikini swimming in a pool

The popular media personality flaunted her natural beauty in the no-makeup clip

Berla Mundi also delivered kisses to her fans and followers

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi, born Berlinda Addardey, has dropped jaws after posting a video of herself swimming in an eye-catching bikini.

The popular TV3 presenter took to her Instagram page to share the clip, in which she confidently shows off her no-makeup face.

In the clip, Berla Mundi swims in the pool from one end of the pool to the other as she displays her skills.

Captioning the video, she indicated that Saturdays are for relaxing and getting refreshed after a hectic week.

''Saturdays are for ... Getting better by the day. . Soon we will do backstrokes . Happy weekend people ❤️,'' she wrote.

Her followers have reacted to the video on her Instagram page.

Watch the video below:

