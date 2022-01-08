Singer Rema is set to return to school and continue his education as revealed by a recent post shared on social media

The young musician explained that his mum insisted on the need for him to bag a university degree

Rema’s post stirred hilarious reactions from different fans and followers in the online community

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Nigerian singer Rema has joined the list of superstars who have had to make the tough but necessary choice of returning to school.

The Soundgasm crooner in a recent post shared on Twitter took fans by surprise after announcing that he has gained admission into the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Singer Rema bags UNILAG admission. Photo: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

Rema in his post made sure to mention that the decision to return to school was also influenced by his mum who has been insistent on his getting a university degree.

The singer rounded up his announcement by noting that he would be seeing his fellow coursemates in class.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Check out a screenshot of his post as sighted by Legit.ng below:

Fans react

As expected, the singer’s casual announcement came as a surprise to people on social media and they had different things to say.

Read some comments sighted below:

viviannn.__ wrote:

"Good thing he still listens to his mom. Some children will never!!"

l.tobiloba said:

"Okay, but They shouldn’t let him in the lab, before we go hear another banger!"

sanygerald said:

"His female course mates won’t rest. Even in their sleep, they won’t rest."

iam_omonike said:

"Class rep about to cash out his female course mate will be fighting for him now."

sir_folami said:

"Education rate about to go up in Lagos. Mad female students are about to run for that degree."

Rema calls out DJ Neptune over song theft

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Rema took taken to social media to blast his older colleague, DJ Neptune.

Rema called out Neptune for dropping his song without following due process and without his permission.

The Iron Man crooner warned DJ Neptune to take his ‘sh*it’ down and not to ride on his humility.

Source: YEN.com.gh