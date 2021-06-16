Kennedy Agyapong's daughter he 'disowned' on live radio, Anell, has graduated from university

Anell has graduated from Capital University, a private university at Columbus in Ohio

Photos from the graduation ceremony of Anell Agyapong have popped up on social media

The graduation comes after she fell out with her father for dropping out of the South California Institute of Technology

Anell Agyapong, one of the daughters of Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, has graduated from university in the United States.

Anell graduated from Capital University, a private university at Columbus in Ohio.

It is not known exactly when she graduated but a notice on the school's website shows the 2021 graduation was held in May.

Anell's graduation was announced by her mother, Moira Dawson-Williams who shared beautiful photos on social media.

The photos sighted by YEN.com.gh show Anell dressed in an academic gown in different poses.

One of the photos had Anell in her gown and hat with a kente sash with the inscription "Class of 2021" written on it.

The second photo had Anell dressed in a white mini-dress while holding her academic certificate and smiling.

The last photo gave a close-up view of Anell in her gown and hat while holding her certificate.

Sharing the photos, Anell's mother revealed her pride in her daughter's achievement.

"My Daughter, Take pride in how far you’ve come and Have faith in how far you can go. CONGRATULATIONS," she said

Anell's fallout with her father

Anell happens to be one of the 22 children of the outspoken lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong, but they seem not to be on good terms after falling out a few years ago.

According to the father, Anell got admitted into Southern California Institute of Technology in 2014 to study for a Bachelor of Architecture.

However, she dropped out of school in 2016 after he (the father) had paid huge sums in school fees.

For this reason, the politician and businessman vowed not to have anything to do with Anell.

Apology and rejection

In June 2020 when Ken Agyapong first spoke about Anell, the 26-year-old wrote an apology letter to him on social media revealing she had changed.

But the MP rejected the apology, describing it as a ploy to get him to pay her school fees again since she had re-enrolled in a university.

Speaking angrily in a radio interview, Ken Agyapong declared that he would rather spend his money on 'ashawo' than pay Anell's fees.

