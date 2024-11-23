Shatta Wale has clapped back at Black Sherif after he was mocked over his choice of underwear

Shatta Wale cautioned Black Sherif to be mindful of his words and actions and not damage their relationship

Black Sherif threw a subtle jab at Shatta Wale by sharing a photo of the dancehall star in fake Calvin Klein boxers

Outspoken dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has clapped back at Black Sherif after he was mocked over his choice of underwear in a controversial photo shoot.

During an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM, Shatta Wale cautioned Black Sherif to be mindful of his words and actions.

Shatta Wale is upset with Black Sherif for mocking his fashion choices

He also warned him not to cross a line that could damage their relationship.

Shatta Wale further said Black Sherif could not afford the diamonds he had.

"It'll take him 10 years to afford diamonds like mine. I'm not being dishonest.”

Black Sherif had thrown a subtle jab at Shatta Wale by sharing a photo of the dancehall star in what has been perceived as fake Calvin Klein boxers.

The underwear had 'Calvlein Klein' written on it in a font similar to the authentic one, and many social media users saw it as an imitated copy of the original.

Some of Shatta Wale's fans defended him, attempting to explain the anomaly as a stitching mistake or a manufacturing error.

Before this, Shatta Wale had criticised Black Sherif's fashion sense during a podcast appearance, stating that he was not a fan of how the artist dressed himself.

Shatta Wale bonds with Nana Aba

Shatta Wale was in a more charming mood when he met with media personality Nana Aba Anamoah recently.

YEN.com.gh sighted a video of the dancehall star putting his expensive diamond-encrusted chain on her neck.

Nana Aba smiled and complimented Shatta Wale as he put the rocks on her and expressed admiration for her.

