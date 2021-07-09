Aussie surfer Ellie Jean Coffey’s bio, age, website, net worth, latest news

Ellie-Jean Coffey is a Gold Coast-based model and professional surfer. In 2015, she was classified among the top ten surfers in the world by QS. She won the Australasian Pro Junior Series and received sponsorship from Billabong. She generated quite a sensation when she proclaimed her intention to become a glamour model.

Ellie-Jean Coffey attends Billabong's 6th Annual "Design For Humanity" Fashion, Art And Music Celebration at Paramount Studios on July 25, 2012, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Mark Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

Ellie-Jean Coffey has one of the most recognisable bikini-clad bodies on Instagram and was just named Playboy's sixth hottest surfer babe. Furthermore, she's no stranger to controversy, raising a sensation on social media with her daring bikini posts.

Profile summary

Full name: Ellie-Jean Coffey

Ellie-Jean Coffey Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: November 25, 1994

November 25, 1994 Age: 26 years old (as of 2021)

26 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Australia

Australia Current residence: Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia Profession: Surfer, model

Surfer, model Sexuality: Bisexual

Bisexual Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Jordan Thompson

Jordan Thompson Mother: Kim Coffey

Kim Coffey Father: Jason Coffey

Jason Coffey Siblings: Ruby-Lee, Holly Sue Coffey, Jackson George, and Bonnie-Lou Coffey

Ruby-Lee, Holly Sue Coffey, Jackson George, and Bonnie-Lou Coffey Nationality: Australia

Australia Ethnicity: White

White Ellie Jean Coffey's Instagram : @elliejeancoffey

: @elliejeancoffey Ellie Jean Coffey's website: Ellie Jean Coffey

Ellie Jean Coffey Net worth: $1 million- $5 million

Ellie-Jean Coffey's biography

Ellie-Jean Coffey in Australia on November 25, 1994, to Kim and Jason Coffey. Ruby-Lee, Holly Sue, Jackson George, and Bonnie-Lou are Ellie-Jean's siblings.

How old is Ellie Jean Coffey? The model is 26 years old and will her 27th birthday in November. Sagittarius is her zodiac sign.

Career

The blonde sister squad. Photo: @elliejeancoffey

Source: Instagram

Ellie-Jean initially gained notoriety as a promising and brilliant young surfer discovered by sponsors when she was just 14 years old.

She spent many years competing in the World Surf League's qualification series before retiring in 2017. So what happened to Ellie-Jean Coffey? She gave up her surfing career to pursue a career in glamour modelling.

In September 2020, the surfer caused controversy when she announced that she and her sisters would be venturing into x-rated modelling.

Ellie-Jean's website is an Onlyfans account that she launched where fans can pay a monthly fee to access her raunchy photos and videos. Many people believe Ellie-Jean's decision was motivated by her failed relationship, which ended after realising her partner was cheating on her.

Ellie's reason to branch into x-rated modelling was that her surfing career was "terrible," adding that it took her years to recover. After leaving the surfing world, the 26-year-old went through "extensive rehabilitation" after the abuse nearly drove her to commit suicide.

The Instagram model said that many young girls got molested by managers and individuals in positions of power.

Is Ellie-Jean Coffey single?

X-rated model Ellie Jean Coffey. Photo: @elliejeancoffey

Source: Instagram

The model has announced that she is re-entering the dating scene. In 2019, the 26-year-old surfer stated that she was single after her 18-month relationship ended. They went their separate ways after the boyfriend allegedly cheated on her.

So, who is surfer Ellie Jean Coffey dating? According to Daily Mail, she is currently dating Jordan Thompson, a tennis star. The two started dating after she broke up with her former boyfriend.

Ellie Jean Coffey's net worth

How much is Ellie-Jean Coffey worth? The model has an estimated net worth of between $ 1 million to $ 5 million.

So how much does Ellie Jean Coffey earn? In an interview with DailyMail, Ellie-Jean revealed that she made $1 million in just one month by selling saucy photos and videos online.

Social media presence

The star is active on her social media pages, where she commands a huge fanbase. Her Instagram account has over one million followers currently.

Her social media account, which has over 1,000 bikini-clad selfies, has landed her lucrative contracts with surf brands like Billabong, Von Zipper, and Surf Stitch, as well as creating a new video series called Over The Rainbow.

Ellie-Jean Coffey has made the switch from pro surfer to a glamour model. Not everyone agreed with her decision, but she knew what she wanted for herself. She has found success in her new venture, and the number of her followers continues to grow steadily.

