The current 6'6" NBA players who are playing in the league (with profile)

In the NBA, where skill, athleticism, and height are often emphasised, players come in different shapes and sizes. Among the towering giants and agile guards is a group of players standing 6 feet 6 inches tall. While not the tallest players on the court, they have a unique combination of height, strength, and versatility, making them outstanding league competitors. Explore the current 6'6" NBA players who are making waves in basketball.

Devin Booker, Klay Thompson, and DeMar DeRozan on the court during different games. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu, Ron Schwane, and Lachlan Cunningham (modified by author)

Is 6'6" tall for the NBA? The average height of NBA players during the 2022-23 season was approximately 6'6.74". These athletes have the ideal blend of forward-like physicality and guard-like agility, enabling them to excel in various positions on the court. However, numerous renowned athletes are under 6'6", demonstrating that height alone doesn't guarantee success on the court.

Current 6'6" NBA players

Most NBA players that stand 6'6" tall play as small forwards or guards. These are critical positions in basketball, responsible for creating scoring opportunities and scoring points for their team. Here are the best 6'6" NBA players from the Western and Eastern Conferences, their achievements, and current teams.

Players Current teams Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors Jaylen Brown Boston Celtic Devin Booker Phoenix Suns DeMar DeRozan Chicago Bulls Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons Lonzo Ball Chicago Bulls Mikal Bridges Brooklyn Nets Draymond Green Golden State Warriors R.J. Barrett Toronto Raptors Dillon Brooks Houston Rockets Kelly Oubre Jr. Philadelphia 76ers Keldon Johnson San Antonio Spurs Reggie Bullock Houston Rockets

1. Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors in action during the first half of a game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Alex Goodlett

Date of birth: 8 February 1990

8 February 1990 Nationality: American

American Position: Shooting guard/small forward

Shooting guard/small forward Team: Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson is a 6'6" NBA player, playing a shooting guard and small forward for the Golden State Warriors. He is widely considered one of the greatest three-point shooters of all time, having won four NBA championships and five NBA All-Star games. He has also won gold medals for the United States national team at the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.

2. Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown, #7 of the Boston Celtics, dribbles during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: Sarah Stier

Date of birth: 24 October 1996

24 October 1996 Nationality: American

American Position: Shooting guard/small forward

Shooting guard/small forward Team: Boston Celtic

Jaylen Brown is one of the current 6 '6'' NBA players who play for the Boston Celtics. He brings the perfect combination of skill, athleticism, and intelligence to his game. Brown is a three-time NBA All-Star who helped the Boston Celtics advance to the NBA Finals in 2022 and the conference finals five times.

3. Devin Booker

Date of birth: 30 October 1996

30 October 1996 Nationality: American

American Position : Shooting guard

: Shooting guard Team: Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns' shooting guard, has established himself as one of the NBA's top scorers. In 2017, at 20, he became the youngest player to score more than 60 points in a game. Booker is a four-time All-Star who helped the Suns advance to the NBA Finals in 2021. He also won a gold medal with the 2020 US Olympic team.

4. DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan, #11 of the Chicago Bulls, reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Date of birth: 7 August 1989

7 August 1989 Nationality : American

: American Position: Forward/shooting guard

Forward/shooting guard Team: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan is a 6'6" NBA player who plays as a forward and guard for the Chicago Bulls. He has six NBA All-Star appearances and three All-NBA Team selections. DeMar DeRozan played nine seasons for the Raptors before moving to the San Antonio Spurs in the summer of 2018 and then the Chicago Bulls in 2021.

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball during a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Alex Goodlett

Date of birth: 12 July 1998

12 July 1998 Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Position: Point guard/shooting guard

Point guard/shooting guard Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) is a Canadian point guard who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is among the top 6'6" NBA players in the Western Conference. SGA played for the Los Angeles Clippers before joining his current team. He has developed into a dynamic guard with a wide range of skills.

6. Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson, #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans, in the first half at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Date of birth: 6 July 2000

6 July 2000 Nationality: American

American Position: Power forward

Power forward Team: New Orleans Pelicans

Who is the best 6'6" player in the NBA? Zion Lateef Williamson is an American power forward who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans selected him as the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. In 2021, he became the fourth youngest NBA player to be chosen for an All-Star game.

7. Cade Cunningham

Date of birth: 25 September 2001

25 September 2001 Nationality: American

American Position: Point guard

Point guard Team: Detroit Pistons

Cade Parker Cunningham is a 6'6" NBA player in the Eastern Conference, playing for the Detroit Pistons. He was selected first overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2021 NBA draft. Parker won a gold medal with the United States in the 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

8. Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls answers questions from reporters during Media Day at Advocate Center on October in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Michael Reaves

Date of birth: 27 October 1997

27 October 1997 Nationality: American

American Position: Point guard

Point guard Team: Chicago Bulls

Lonzo Ball's NBA career has experienced ups and downs due to injuries, but he is still one of the best players when fit. He spent two seasons with the Pelicans before joining the Chicago Bulls in 2021 via a sign-and-trade, but a recurrent knee injury has kept him out for most of his time with the team, including the whole 2022-23 season.

9. Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges, #1 of the Brooklyn Nets, reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

Date of birth: 30 August 1996

30 August 1996 Nationality: American

American Position: Shooting guard/small forward

Shooting guard/small forward Team: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges, aka the Warden, is one of the current 6' 6" NBA players for the Brooklyn Nets. The Philadelphia 76ers selected him with the tenth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft before trading him to the Phoenix Suns. Bridges now owns the active record for the most consecutive games played, having not missed a game in his NBA career since his draft.

10. Draymond Green

Date of birth: 4 March 1990

4 March 1990 Nationality: American

American Position: Power forward

Power forward Team: Golden State Warriors

Draymond Jamal Green is one of the 6'6" NBA players of all time. He currently plays for the Golden State Warriors as a power forward. Green is a four-time NBA champion and a four-time NBA All-Star and has won two Olympic gold medals. He was also named the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

11. R.J. Barrett

RJ Barrett #9 of the Toronto Raptors looks on after his team defeated the Houston Rockets during the second half of the game at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Mark Blinch

Date of birth: 14 June 2000

14 June 2000 Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Position: Shooting guard/small forward

Shooting guard/small forward Team: Toronto Raptors

R. J. Barrett is a Canadian basketball player for the Toronto Raptors. Barrett was voted MVP of the 2017 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup after leading the Canadian national under-19 team to win gold. He made his senior team debut during FIBA World Cup qualification in 2019.

12. Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks, #9 of the Houston Rockets, dribbles against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Mark Blinch

Date of birth: 22 January 1996

22 January 1996 Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Position: Shooting guard/small forward

Shooting guard/small forward Team: Houston Rockets

Dillon Brooks is a Canadian NBA player who plays the small forward or shooting guard position for the Houston Rockets. He began his basketball career with the Memphis Grizzlies and was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2023. Brooks won the FIBA World Cup Best Defensive Player award in 2023 after helping the Canadian national team win bronze.

13. Kelly Oubre Jr.

Date of birth: 9 December 1995

9 December 1995 Nationality: American

American Position: Shooting guard/small forward

Shooting guard/small forward Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Kelly Oubre Jr. is a 6'6" NBA player for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Atlanta Hawks selected Oubre with the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft and subsequently traded him to the Washington Wizards. Oubre has also played for the Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns.

14. Keldon Johnson

Keldon Johnson #3 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter of the game at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Photo: Megan Briggs

Date of birth: 11 October 1999

11 October 1999 Nationality: American

American Position: Shooting guard/small forward

Shooting guard/small forward Team: San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson is an American basketball player who plays in the shooting guard or small forward position for the San Antonio Spurs. The San Antonio Spurs selected him as the 29th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. In 2021, he earned an Olympic gold medal in basketball as a part of the US national team.

15. Reggie Bullock

Reggie Bullock Jr. #25 of the Houston Rockets reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Date of birth: 16 March 1991

16 March 1991 Nationality: American

American Position: Small forward/power forward

Small forward/power forward Team: Houston Rockets

Reginald Ryedell Bullock Jr. is one of the current 6'6" NBA players. He plays as a small forward or power forward for the Houston Rockets. The Los Angeles Clippers selected him in the first round of the 2013 NBA draft as the 25th overall choice. Bullock has also played with the Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and New York Knicks.

These current 6'6" NBA players represent the league's broad talent and skill set. Although not the tallest players on the court, they make an enormous contribution with their scoring skills, defensive prowess, and versatility.

