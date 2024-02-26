The current 6'6" NBA players who are playing in the league (with profile)
In the NBA, where skill, athleticism, and height are often emphasised, players come in different shapes and sizes. Among the towering giants and agile guards is a group of players standing 6 feet 6 inches tall. While not the tallest players on the court, they have a unique combination of height, strength, and versatility, making them outstanding league competitors. Explore the current 6'6" NBA players who are making waves in basketball.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Is 6'6" tall for the NBA? The average height of NBA players during the 2022-23 season was approximately 6'6.74". These athletes have the ideal blend of forward-like physicality and guard-like agility, enabling them to excel in various positions on the court. However, numerous renowned athletes are under 6'6", demonstrating that height alone doesn't guarantee success on the court.
Current 6'6" NBA players
Most NBA players that stand 6'6" tall play as small forwards or guards. These are critical positions in basketball, responsible for creating scoring opportunities and scoring points for their team. Here are the best 6'6" NBA players from the Western and Eastern Conferences, their achievements, and current teams.
|Players
|Current teams
|Klay Thompson
|Golden State Warriors
|Jaylen Brown
|Boston Celtic
|Devin Booker
|Phoenix Suns
|DeMar DeRozan
|Chicago Bulls
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Zion Williamson
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Cade Cunningham
|Detroit Pistons
|Lonzo Ball
|Chicago Bulls
|Mikal Bridges
|Brooklyn Nets
|Draymond Green
|Golden State Warriors
|R.J. Barrett
|Toronto Raptors
|Dillon Brooks
|Houston Rockets
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Keldon Johnson
|San Antonio Spurs
|Reggie Bullock
|Houston Rockets
1. Klay Thompson
- Date of birth: 8 February 1990
- Nationality: American
- Position: Shooting guard/small forward
- Team: Golden State Warriors
Klay Thompson is a 6'6" NBA player, playing a shooting guard and small forward for the Golden State Warriors. He is widely considered one of the greatest three-point shooters of all time, having won four NBA championships and five NBA All-Star games. He has also won gold medals for the United States national team at the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.
2. Jaylen Brown
- Date of birth: 24 October 1996
- Nationality: American
- Position: Shooting guard/small forward
- Team: Boston Celtic
Jaylen Brown is one of the current 6 '6'' NBA players who play for the Boston Celtics. He brings the perfect combination of skill, athleticism, and intelligence to his game. Brown is a three-time NBA All-Star who helped the Boston Celtics advance to the NBA Finals in 2022 and the conference finals five times.
3. Devin Booker
- Date of birth: 30 October 1996
- Nationality: American
- Position: Shooting guard
- Team: Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns' shooting guard, has established himself as one of the NBA's top scorers. In 2017, at 20, he became the youngest player to score more than 60 points in a game. Booker is a four-time All-Star who helped the Suns advance to the NBA Finals in 2021. He also won a gold medal with the 2020 US Olympic team.
4. DeMar DeRozan
- Date of birth: 7 August 1989
- Nationality: American
- Position: Forward/shooting guard
- Team: Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan is a 6'6" NBA player who plays as a forward and guard for the Chicago Bulls. He has six NBA All-Star appearances and three All-NBA Team selections. DeMar DeRozan played nine seasons for the Raptors before moving to the San Antonio Spurs in the summer of 2018 and then the Chicago Bulls in 2021.
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Date of birth: 12 July 1998
- Nationality: Canadian
- Position: Point guard/shooting guard
- Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) is a Canadian point guard who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is among the top 6'6" NBA players in the Western Conference. SGA played for the Los Angeles Clippers before joining his current team. He has developed into a dynamic guard with a wide range of skills.
6. Zion Williamson
- Date of birth: 6 July 2000
- Nationality: American
- Position: Power forward
- Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Who is the best 6'6" player in the NBA? Zion Lateef Williamson is an American power forward who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans selected him as the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. In 2021, he became the fourth youngest NBA player to be chosen for an All-Star game.
7. Cade Cunningham
- Date of birth: 25 September 2001
- Nationality: American
- Position: Point guard
- Team: Detroit Pistons
Cade Parker Cunningham is a 6'6" NBA player in the Eastern Conference, playing for the Detroit Pistons. He was selected first overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2021 NBA draft. Parker won a gold medal with the United States in the 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup.
8. Lonzo Ball
- Date of birth: 27 October 1997
- Nationality: American
- Position: Point guard
- Team: Chicago Bulls
Lonzo Ball's NBA career has experienced ups and downs due to injuries, but he is still one of the best players when fit. He spent two seasons with the Pelicans before joining the Chicago Bulls in 2021 via a sign-and-trade, but a recurrent knee injury has kept him out for most of his time with the team, including the whole 2022-23 season.
9. Mikal Bridges
- Date of birth: 30 August 1996
- Nationality: American
- Position: Shooting guard/small forward
- Team: Brooklyn Nets
Mikal Bridges, aka the Warden, is one of the current 6' 6" NBA players for the Brooklyn Nets. The Philadelphia 76ers selected him with the tenth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft before trading him to the Phoenix Suns. Bridges now owns the active record for the most consecutive games played, having not missed a game in his NBA career since his draft.
10. Draymond Green
- Date of birth: 4 March 1990
- Nationality: American
- Position: Power forward
- Team: Golden State Warriors
Draymond Jamal Green is one of the 6'6" NBA players of all time. He currently plays for the Golden State Warriors as a power forward. Green is a four-time NBA champion and a four-time NBA All-Star and has won two Olympic gold medals. He was also named the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
11. R.J. Barrett
- Date of birth: 14 June 2000
- Nationality: Canadian
- Position: Shooting guard/small forward
- Team: Toronto Raptors
R. J. Barrett is a Canadian basketball player for the Toronto Raptors. Barrett was voted MVP of the 2017 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup after leading the Canadian national under-19 team to win gold. He made his senior team debut during FIBA World Cup qualification in 2019.
12. Dillon Brooks
- Date of birth: 22 January 1996
- Nationality: Canadian
- Position: Shooting guard/small forward
- Team: Houston Rockets
Dillon Brooks is a Canadian NBA player who plays the small forward or shooting guard position for the Houston Rockets. He began his basketball career with the Memphis Grizzlies and was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2023. Brooks won the FIBA World Cup Best Defensive Player award in 2023 after helping the Canadian national team win bronze.
13. Kelly Oubre Jr.
- Date of birth: 9 December 1995
- Nationality: American
- Position: Shooting guard/small forward
- Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Kelly Oubre Jr. is a 6'6" NBA player for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Atlanta Hawks selected Oubre with the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft and subsequently traded him to the Washington Wizards. Oubre has also played for the Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns.
14. Keldon Johnson
- Date of birth: 11 October 1999
- Nationality: American
- Position: Shooting guard/small forward
- Team: San Antonio Spurs
Keldon Johnson is an American basketball player who plays in the shooting guard or small forward position for the San Antonio Spurs. The San Antonio Spurs selected him as the 29th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. In 2021, he earned an Olympic gold medal in basketball as a part of the US national team.
15. Reggie Bullock
- Date of birth: 16 March 1991
- Nationality: American
- Position: Small forward/power forward
- Team: Houston Rockets
Reginald Ryedell Bullock Jr. is one of the current 6'6" NBA players. He plays as a small forward or power forward for the Houston Rockets. The Los Angeles Clippers selected him in the first round of the 2013 NBA draft as the 25th overall choice. Bullock has also played with the Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and New York Knicks.
These current 6'6" NBA players represent the league's broad talent and skill set. Although not the tallest players on the court, they make an enormous contribution with their scoring skills, defensive prowess, and versatility.
Yen.com.gh recently published an article on the shortest NFL players currently and throughout history. The shortest NFL players in history and the present league have shown that a player's height does not always correspond with their impact on the field.
Jack Shapiro, Deuce Vaughn, and J. J Taylor are some of the shortest NFL players. Discover more players, their heights, and their various career accomplishments.
Source: YEN.com.gh