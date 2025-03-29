Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Memphis Depay celebrated his first trophy in Brazil with a new song

The former Manchester United forward played an instrumental role as Corinthians ended their six-year title drought

He also marked his triumph by embracing his Ghanaian heritage with a nod to one of the country's most popular Adinkra symbols

Memphis Depay wasted no time in marking his first silverware in Brazil, releasing his latest track, "Peita do Coringão", which translates to "Joker’s Chest" in English.

The 31-year-old forward played a crucial role in Corinthians’ triumph over fierce rivals Palmeiras, securing the 2025 São Paulo Championship in dramatic fashion.

Memphis Depay released a fresh song to celebrate his first title in Brazil with Corinthians. Photo credit: @Corinthians/X and @pumafootball/Instagram.

Memphis' musical tribute to Corinthians victory

Riding high on the euphoria of success, Depay took to the studio to drop a fresh anthem celebrating Corinthians' long-awaited glory.

Juggling his footballing exploits with a burgeoning music career, the Dutchman with Ghanaian roots is no stranger to the mic, frequently showcasing his talents beyond the pitch.

Following his contribution to ending Corinthians’ six-year title drought, he unveiled the music video for "Peita do Coringão."

Dressed in a variety of trendy outfits, including the club’s iconic black-and-white jersey, Memphis effortlessly delivered Portuguese lyrics, flaunting both his versatility and showmanship.

According to Grok AI, Memphis' Peita do Coringão is a tribute to Corinthians, blending Portuguese and English.

"Peita", meaning "shirt," symbolises pride in the club’s jersey.

Featuring MC Hariel and MC Marks, the song celebrates resilience, unity, and fan devotion after Corinthians' 2025 league triumph.

Memphis’ impact in the Sao Paulo Championship final

According to One Fotball, the Campeonato Paulista—a three-month knockout competition featuring 16 teams—concluded with Corinthians claiming their 31st state title, their first since 2019.

The São Paulo city derby against Palmeiras, held at Neo Química Arena, lived up to its reputation as a high-octane clash.

In the 74th minute, Palmeiras midfielder Raphael Veiga stepped up for a crucial penalty, aiming to level the aggregate scoreline.

However, Corinthians' goalkeeper Hugo Souza produced a brilliant save, preserving their advantage.

While Depay didn’t find the net, his gamesmanship and competitive edge played a key role in the game’s tense atmosphere.

His on-field antics led to two opposition players receiving red cards, shifting momentum in Corinthians’ favour.

After an astonishing 18 minutes of injury time, the final whistle confirmed Corinthians’ triumph, allowing Memphis to lift his first trophy since arriving in September 2024.

What’s next for Depay and Corinthians?

With state honours secured, the focus now shifts to the Brazilian Série A, which kicks off this weekend.

Corinthians begin their national campaign with an away fixture against Bahia on Sunday, March 30, where Depay will aim to carry his momentum into the domestic league, per Sofascore.

Memphis flaunts Ghanaian heritage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Memphis Depay proudly embraced his Ghanaian heritage after playing a crucial role in Corinthians' 2025 São Paulo Championship triumph over arch-rivals Palmeiras.

The Dutch-born forward, with deep West African roots, marked the victory with a symbolic celebration that strongly reflected his cultural identity.

