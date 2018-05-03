Nadia Buari’s bio: Husband, children, wedding, net worth, career

Nadia Buari is a hugely popular Ghanaian actress renowned for her roles in numerous films and television shows. She rose to fame when she was cast to play the lead role in Beyonce: The President's Daughter (2006). Nadia's popularity has gained her a massive following, especially in West African countries.

Actress Nadia Buari attends the BET AWARDS '14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Earl Gibson III

Who is Nadia Buari? Here is a quick look at the accomplished actress's life.

Profile summary

Full name Nadia Buari Gender Female Date of birth November 21, 1982 Age 39 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Takoradi, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuali*y Straight Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 62 Weight in pounds 136 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Nadia Buari's kids 4 Father Sidiku Buari Mother Hajia Buari Siblings 5 Profession Actress, model, entrepreneur Net worth $900,000 Twitter @IamNadiaBuari Instagram @iamnadiabuari

Nadia Buari's bio

How old is Nadia Buari? The actress was born on November 21, 1982, making her 39 years old as of 2022. She is just a few months shy of her 40th birthday. Is Nadia Buari mixed? Yes, the renowned actress was born to a Lebanese father and a Ghanaian mother.

Her mother, Hajia Buari, is a well-known Ghanaian beautician. After Nadia's birth, Hajia married Alhaji Sidiku, a Ghanaian music producer and singer. He has held several high-profile positions in the country's music industry, including the Ghanaian musicians' union president.

Education

The actress attended Mfantsiman Girls High School and later enrolled at the University of Ghana. She was actively involved in school drama plays and dancing competitions during her school days.

Career

Nadia looking great in different outfits. Photo: @iamnadiabuari (modified by author)

Nadia made her acting debut when she landed a role in the famous television series Games People Play (2005). Her acting prowess got her nominated for the best actress award in the same year. Nadia's debut television role was followed by one of her biggest roles to date, that of Beyonce in the film Beyonce: The President's Daughter (2006).

In the film, she plays a young girl who tries everything to end the relationship with a man she had fallen in love with. Since then, Buari has brought many fictional characters to life through her prolific acting. Besides appearing in Ghanaian films and TV shows, Nadia has also played numerous roles in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Filmography

Here is a look at some of the films and TV shows in which the renowned actress has appeared.

Film/TV series Year Role Nobody's Ex 2021 Dela HashTag 2018 Melody Deranged 2017 Kaylyn Koleman American Driver 2017 Nadia Buari Million Dollar Baby 2 2016 Silvia Single and Married 2012 Paula Heroes & Zeros 2012 Tonia Amabibi Sacred Lies 2011 Yvonne Sacred Lies 4 2011 Yvonne In the Eyes of My Husband 2007 Jasmine Beyonce: The President's Daughter 2006 Beyonce

Awards

Nadia's prowess has seen her get nominated for numerous awards throughout her career. Here is a look at the most notable ones.

African Women of Worth Award at the 2012 Queen's Choice Awards Ghana.

Best Actress at the 2013 African International Film Festival.

Best Actress Award at the 2007 and 2009 Five Continents Annual Academy Awards.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 2010 and 2011 Ghana Movie Awards.

Best Supporting Actress by the African Community in the UK.

Most Fashionable Actress at the 2013 African Fashion Week.

The 2013 Pan African Actress award at the annual Nigerian Entertainment Awards

Business ventures

In addition to her remarkable success in the acting industry, Nadia also has several business ventures to her name. Here is a look at some of them.

NSB Productions: This is a film production, promotion, and distribution company founded in 2014. Nadia serves as the company's CEO.

This is a film production, promotion, and distribution company founded in 2014. Nadia serves as the company's CEO. Nadia's Baby Diapers: In 2015, the actress established a manufacturing company that produces baby diapers. Her diaper company is among the most popular in Ghana today.

In 2015, the actress established a manufacturing company that produces baby diapers. Her diaper company is among the most popular in Ghana today. NSB Investments: The actress founded this company in 2005. NSB Investments deals with wide-ranging real estate products and services. These include property rent, sales, construction, redesign, and redevelopment.

The actress founded this company in 2005. NSB Investments deals with wide-ranging real estate products and services. These include property rent, sales, construction, redesign, and redevelopment. Resolution Security Limited (RSL): This company was founded in 2005 and provides protection services for people, places, and properties.

Nadia Buari's dating life

The actress has been known to be quite secretive when it comes to her family and dating life. Most of the public information about her love life often borders on speculation. Still, there are bits and pieces of info regarding the people she has dated in the past. Here is a look.

Jim Iyke

Jim and Nadia were reportedly dating from January 2014. Like Nadia, Jim is a renowned West African actor. The relationship progressed to the point of Jim proposing. However, the two later broke up for unknown reasons.

Michael Essien

Essien is among the most prolific Ghanaian footballers of all time. He is said to have been in a relationship with Nadia, with people terming them the 'power couple.' The relationship came to an end for undisclosed reasons.

Dede Ayew

After her alleged relationship with Michael Essien, the actress allegedly dated renowned Ghanaian footballer Dede for a few months in 2010.

Who is Nadia Buari's husband?

The actress allegedly got married to Van Vicker, a popular Ghanaian radio presenter and actor. She has occasionally been pictured walking with Van and her kids on occasion. Is Nadia Buari still married? The actress last talked about her marriage in a 2019 interview when she was first spotted wearing a wedding ring. She still has the ring, which would imply she is still married.

Fans often look for Nadia Buari's wedding pictures to quell their curiosity. To date, none are available online, so it remains unknown whether she had a wedding ceremony.

How many kids does Nadia Buari have?

A photo of Nadia Buari’s kids. Photo: @iamnadiabuari (modified by author)

The actress has four kids: twins born in 2015, the third born in 2017, and the last born in 2018. Nadia Buari's children often feature on her social media channels. However, the actress never shows their faces. Instead, the kids are always photographed with their backs to the camera.

How old are Nadia Buari's twins? The girls were born in 2017, making them five years old as of 2022.

Who is the father of Nadia Buari's twins?

In 2022, Nadia revealed the father of her four kids to be a Ghanaian actor known as Van Vicker. Besides acting, Van is also an accomplished radio presenter who has worked for Groove 106.3FM and Vibe 91.9FM.

Net worth

According to Ghanacious, the renowned actress's net worth in 2022 is $900,000. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

Fun facts

Here are some interesting facts about the renowned actress.

Her favourite social media platform is Twitter.

She always dreamt of producing and directing her own movies.

She battled alcohol addiction for a long time and needed her mother's intervention to overcome it.

She is a goodwill ambassador for International Children's Games in Ghana.

She loves dogs and currently has a Golden Retriever known as Phedo.

Nadia Buari is among the Ghanaian actresses with the most decorated careers today. Her acting prowess has seen her land roles in numerous films and television shows. Besides her success in acting, she is also doing quite well in her business ventures.

