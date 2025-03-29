Jojo Wollacott finally recorded his maiden clean sheet in between the sticks in more than three months

The 28-year-old had gone over 120 days without keeping a clean sheet for English League One side Crawley Town

He would hope the shutout marks the beginning of good tidings at both club and international levels

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott finally broke his 126-day clean sheet drought for Crawley Town, delivering a commanding performance in their emphatic 4-0 victory over Rotherham United in English League One.

Fresh off international duty with Ghana, Wollacott reclaimed his spot in goal for Crawley on matchday 39 of the season.

Jojo Wollacott kept a rare clean sheet for Crawley Town in their 4-0 win against Rotherham. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Wollacott ends 126-day wait for a clean sheet

Despite being the club’s undisputed No.1, shutouts had eluded him in recent months.

However, on March 29, he ensured a defensive masterclass against a lacklustre Rotherham attack, guiding his side to back-to-back league wins.

Unlike previous outings where he faced relentless pressure, Wollacott had a relatively quiet afternoon.

According to Flashscore, he made just two saves, effectively nullifying any threat posed by the opposition.

This victory also saw Crawley complete a season double over Rotherham, having defeated them in the first round of fixtures.

While the result provides a morale boost, it does little to alter Crawley’s precarious position in the 24-team League One table.

The Reds remain 22nd, firmly in the relegation battle, as they fight to retain their third-tier status.

Breaking a 126-day clean sheet drought

Intriguingly, the last time Wollacott kept a clean sheet was against the same opponent back in November 2023.

With this long-awaited shutout, he will now set his sights on maintaining momentum when Crawley hosts Peterborough at Broadfield Stadium on April 1.

Wollacott’s battle to reclaim Black Stars No.1 spot

Beyond club football, Wollacott’s clean sheet comes at a crucial time for his international aspirations.

Once Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper, he has struggled to regain that status since a bizarre foot injury—sustained when a movable goalpost collapsed on him during national team duty, per Prime News.

In his absence, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Abdul Manaf Nurudeen cemented their places ahead of him.

Most recently, Accra Hearts of Oak’s Benjamin Asare leapfrogged both Wollacott and Ati-Zigi, starting in Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott was part of Ghana's squad that dispatched Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

With the Black Stars set to participate in a four-nation tournament in June, Wollacott will hope his latest performance catches the eye of Otto Addo and his technical team, potentially opening the door for a return to Ghana’s goalkeeping pecking order.

Wollacott pulls off a stunning save

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Jojo Wollacott produced a stunning save to secure Crawley Town a crucial draw against Wycombe in February.

The Ghanaian international showcased remarkable reflexes and agility, denying what seemed like a certain goal.

His heroics played a key role in preventing a home defeat for his side in the hard-fought League One encounter.

