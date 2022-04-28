Holly Sonders: age, career, net worth, love life, what happened

Holly Sonder is a famous American golfer from Marysville, Ohio, United States. She is best known for winning different golf game championships. In addition, she has hosted different TV programs on various channels like FOX TV and NBC.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Holly Sonders is an American sportscaster and social media influencer. Photo: @holly.sonders

Source: Instagram

Holly Sonder is an American sportscaster, social media influencer, reporter, golfer, and journalist who developed an early interest in entertainment. At 21, she started with the Golf Channel, and after six years, she joined the Fox Sports team before launching her website.

Profile summary

Full name: Holly Sonders Niederkohr

Holly Sonders Niederkohr Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 3rd March 1987

3rd March 1987 Age : 35 years old (as of 2022)

: 35 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Marysville, Ohio, United States

Marysville, Ohio, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Height in feet: 5' 5"

5' 5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 106

106 Weight in kilograms: 48

48 Body measurements in inches: 32-24-33

32-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-61-84

81-61-84 Hair colour: Brunette

Brunette Eye colour: Hazel Brown

Hazel Brown Mother : Sandy Niederkohr

: Sandy Niederkohr Father : Dan Niederkohr

: Dan Niederkohr Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-spouse: Oscar De LA Hoya

Oscar De LA Hoya School : Marysville High School

: Marysville High School College : Marysville Excessive College and Michigan State University

: Marysville Excessive College and Michigan State University Profession : TV presenter and sports anchor

: TV presenter and sports anchor Net worth: $6.5 million

$6.5 million Holly Sonders' Instagram: @holly.sonders

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Who is Holly Sonders?

Holly Sonders was born in Marysville and spent most of her childhood there. Her father is Dan Niederkorh, an optometrist, and her mother is Sandy Niederkorh, a golf player. She is an American citizen by birth and is of white ethnicity.

How old is Sonders?

She is 35 years old; she was born on 3rd March 1987. The sports anchor attended Marysville High School before enrolling at Marysville Expressive College. Then, she graduated from Michigan State University in 2009, studying Journalism.

Career

Sonders developed an interest in sports at a tender age. She was good at basketball and baseball. However, due to her mother's influence and her passion for sports, she considered golfing. At 14, she successfully grabbed both the American Junior Golf Association and National Championship UTC.

While at the university, she headed The Spartans, the school's team, to a victory in the Big Ten Championship. More so, she partook in the NCAA Regional Tournament and NCAA Championships.

At a tender age, Sonders developed an interest in sports. Photo: @holly.sonders

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately, she suffered a knee injury while playing collegiate golf and had to go through a surgical operation. When she couldn’t return to playing golf, she pursued her journalism career instead. She joined Little Rock as a broadcaster to garner experience before securing an appointment with Golf Channel, her dream place of work, in 2011.

She also did extra shows on the channel, including School of Golf, Morning Drive, and Playing Lessons with the Pros, and gained fame. In 2015, she was privileged to cover the United States Open for FOX TV before she hosted the event in the studio in 2016.

Another career that the famous sports host is renowned for is modelling. She has modelled for many well-known brands.

Who is Holly Sonders' husband?

Holly dated Erik Kuselias in 2011, although it went public in 2012. The same year, they engaged, and after a few months, they joined the nuptial knot. But unfortunately, the marriage did not last. Despite her loyalty to the marital vows, Erik was involved in several controversial issues, including involvement in sexual scandals.

Is Holly Sonders still married?

No, they went their separate ways. But then, a year after her divorce from Erik, it became apparent that she had found love in another man. On 9th January 2019, she announced a relationship with the former American footballer Kliff Kingsbury, though the relationship soon turned into separation.

In August 2021, news of Holly Sonders and Oscar De La Hoya, a legendary boxer, having a love affair sprang up on social media after both were spotted together. Nevertheless, they are yet to declare what they are up to officially.

What happened to Holly Sonders?

During her active years as a journalist, she had some embarrassing moments she wished would never be repeated. For instance, in the 2018 incident, when her tongue slipped during the FS1 2018 US Open preview show. She mixed up the pronunciation of sectional qualifying with s*xual qualifying.

Even after discovering her mistake, she maintained her confidence and laughed it off. Also, her co-hosts, Shane Bacon and Brad Faxon, acted as if nothing happened to reduce the embarrassment.

Holly is worth about $6.5 million. Photo: @holly.sonders

Source: Instagram

She also found herself embarrassed and humiliated with criticisms from all corners of what she intended to be a joke to her interviewee. She was criticised for asking winner Jordan Spieth whether he had packed a fifth outfit for a potential playoff the next day.

Nevertheless, Holly Sonders then and now have many differences since she has learned her lessons and remains careful never to repeat such mistakes.

What is up with Holly Sonders?

After leaving FOX Sports in 2019, Holly launched her TEAMUP Fitness app, while building a following on her Instagram page. The app is described as a platform “dedicated to fitness, health, diet skincare, relationships, and wellness of every kind.”

She has launched HollySonders.com, an exclusive content site where she provides some not-quite-safe-for-work content and a place where people can message her privately.

What is Holly Sonders' net worth?

According to the Sports Show, the sports anchor is worth about $6.5 million.

FAQs

Who is Holly Sonders? She is a famous American golfer from Marysville, Ohio, United States. What nationality is Holly Sonders? She is an American citizen by birth. Who is Holly Sonders married to now? There is no news yet on her marriage to anyone, although there are still speculations that she has a love affair with Oscar De La Hoya. Does Holly Sonders have a child? No, she does not. How tall is Holly Sonders? She is 5 feet 8 inches tall. How much is Holly Sonders worth? Her net worth is estimated at $6.5 million.

Although Holly Sonders has charted a new career, she made a significant contribution to the sports industry as a journalist and sports anchor/caster. Her previous relationships may not have worked well, but the success she recorded in her career is compensation for whatever emotional challenges she might have gone through.

Fella Makafui is a popular Ghanaian entertainer rocking the industry. As published on Yen.com.gh, she became famous after featuring in YOLO (You Only Live Once), a Ghanaian TV series.

Check out the post to learn more about the Anfoega Akukome-born entertainer, including her relationship and worth.

Source: YEN.com.gh