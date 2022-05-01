Ashley Harlan: Everything you need to know about Ben Roethlisberger's wife

As the saying goes, behind every successful man is an innovative woman. The phrase is accurate for some of the world's most successful men. Ben Roethlisberger, for example, is a well-known NFL player who has accomplished a great deal in his career. However, few people are aware of his personal life. For example, did you know he's married to a physician? Discover little-known facts about Ashley Harlan, Ben Roethlisberger's wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ashley Harlan and Ben Roethlisberger. Photo: @nypost

Source: Twitter

Who is Ashley Harlan? She is a physician assistant in the Cardiac Surgery Department at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. However, fans know her for being the wife of NFL superstar Ben Roethlisberger.

Profile summary

Full name: Ashley Harlan

Ashley Harlan Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 24 July 1986

24 July 1986 Age: 36 years old (as of 2022)

36 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, USA.

Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, USA. Current residence: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality: Straight

Straight Ashley Harlan's height in feet: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimetres: 179

179 Weight in pounds: 136

136 Weight in kilograms: 62

62 Body measurements in inches: 32-24-33

32-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-61-84

81-61-84 Shoe size: 8 (US)

8 (US) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Jeannie Harlan

Jeannie Harlan Father: David W Harlan

David W Harlan Siblings: Two

Two Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger Children: Three

Three School: Laurel High School

Laurel High School University: Saint Francis University, Pennsylvania

Saint Francis University, Pennsylvania Profession: Physician

Physician Net worth: $500,000

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ashley Harlan's bio

Ashley Harlan and her husband Ben are posing for a selfie. Photo: @dailystar

Source: Twitter

Ashley was born on 24 July 1986 in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, USA. She is the only daughter in her family but has two brothers, Brandon and Brent. Her parents are David W Harlan and Jeannie Harlan.

Ashley is 36 years old as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Education

Ashley attended school at Laurel High School before transitioning to college at Saint Francis University, where she graduated in health science. She continued her schooling and graduated with a Master of Physician Assistant in 2010.

Does Roethlisberger's wife work?

Yes. Ashley began her career shortly after completing her studies. She currently works as a physician assistant in the Cardiac Surgery Department at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

How did Ben Roethlisberger meet Ashley Harlan?

Ben Roethlisberger and his wife. Photo: @SteelTownUsa

Source: Twitter

According to Clutchpoints, the two first met at a training camp in 2005. Ashley's brother, a die-hard NFL fan, introduced the two, and they hit it off right away.

The couple dated for six years before marrying on 23 June 2011, at Christ Church at Grove Farm in Ohio Township, Pennsylvania. After exchanging vows, the couple celebrated with around 600 wedding guests at the David L Lawrence Convention Center.

The pair are blessed with three children, Benjamin Jr, born in 2012, Baylee, born in 2014 and Bodie, born in 2016.

What is Ashley Harlan's net worth?

According to Wealthy Spy, Ashley's net worth is estimated to be $500,000. Her income is primarily derived from her work as an assistant physician.

According to Glassdoor, assistant physicians in Pittsburgh earn an average of $187,834 per year.

Is Ashley Harlan on social media?

Regrettably, her name does not appear to be linked to any verified accounts. As a result, if you're looking for Ashley Harlan's Instagram account, you'll be disappointed to discover that it doesn't exist.

Fast facts about Ashley Harlan

Who is Roethlisberger's wife? She is Ashley Harlan, an assistant physician in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The pair wed in 2011. Does Roethlisberger have a family? The athlete has three children with his wife, Ashley. Where is Ashley Harlan from? She is from Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, United States. How did Roethlisberger meet his wife? The pair met through Ashley's brother in 2005 during a National Football League training camp. Where did Ashley Harlan attend school? She attended school at Laurel High and Saint Francis University, a private Catholic university in Loretto, Pennsylvania. Is Ben Roethlisberger's wife a physician? Yes. She works as an assistant physician in the Cardiac Surgery Department at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ashley Harlan is renowned as the wife of NFL superstar Ben Roethlisberger. She has been together with her husband for more than ten years and has three children. Her rise to fame came after she started dating the NFL star.

Yen.com.gh recently published an intriguing article about former quarterback Jay Cutler. Cutler began his career as a starting quarterback for his high school football team. He transitioned to become one of American football's best quarterbacks. As a result, Jay amassed considerable wealth during his active days in sports.

How much money does the former athlete have? Find out in this informative piece about Jay Cutler's net worth.

Source: YEN.com.gh