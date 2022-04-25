Who is Jaden Newman: age, height, career, family, boyfriend, net worth

Basketball has always been a man’s game. But in recent times, women have proven they can excel in the sport. An excellent example of a female athlete making headlines is Jaden Newman. Newman has impressed many people with her basketball skills. She started playing at a young age and got recruited to play for a university basketball team at nine.

Basketball phenom Jaden Newman answers a question during the espnW Summit 2015 at St. Regis Monarch Resort in Dana Point, California.

Source: Getty Images

Jaden Newman is an American basketball prodigy. She is well known for being the youngest high school basketball player to reach the 1,000-point plateau, a record she put when she was 11 years old.

Newman hit the headlines in 2015 when she beat Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in a 3-point contest as he prepared himself for NBA games. Jaden is also the younger sister of Julian, who happens to be the youngest boy to surpass 1,000 career points at the varsity prep level.

Jaden Newman’s profile summary

Early life

The player was born on 13 June 2004 (age 17) in Orlando, Florida, United States. She is the youngest daughter of Jamie Newman (father) and Vivian Gonzalez (mother). Furthermore, she is the younger sister of Julian.

Jaden comes from a multiracial family, and she is of Jewish, African-American, and Puerto Rican descent. Her mother is Puerto Rican. Julian Newman's sister, Jaden, grew up in Orlando, Florida. Her father, Jamie, played basketball as a point guard for Colonial High School in Orlando.

He later became a history teacher and head basketball coach at Downey Christian School. Jaden’s mother, Vivian Gonzalez, played as point guard for University High School in Orlando, Florida. She later served four years in the US Navy and then worked for the United States Postal Service.

Jaden Newman, then 9, joins Anthony Blakes of the Harlem Globetrotters during a presentation at Downey Christian School in Orlando, Fla.

Source: Getty Images

Jaden started playing basketball in third grade. She attended Downey Christian School in Orlando, perfecting her basketball game under her father’s guidance. When she turned nine, the University of Miami recruited her into the NCAA Division I programme in Miami (Florida).

What is Jaden Newman doing now?

Jaden Newman became a basketball player in third grade. She was nine years old when she played basketball for her school, Downey Christian School, where her father is the school’s basketball head coach.

Her brilliance and skills with the ball drew national attention, making her appear on several television programmes, including The Queen Latifah Show. Also, at nine, the University of Miami recruited her into the NCAA Division I programme in Miami (Florida).

Jaden had impressive statistics when she turned nine years old. She averaged 14.8 focuses and 7.5 exchanges while playing for her high school basketball team. In the sixth grade, Jaden reached the 1,000-point plateau at 11 years. When she moved to the 8th grade, she registered a national record of 70 games. By 2021, Jaden Newman averaged 46 points per game.

In February 2015, Jaden Newman defeated Stephen Curry in a 3-point challenge. Newman once scored 63 points in a game. The unique thing about the game was that she was playing against boys on her AAU team.

Television career and brand endorsements

Apart from playing basketball, Jaden Newman has starred in a reality television show called Hello Newmans. The TV show is about Jaden and her family and has aired on YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook by Overtime.

Jaden Newman’s star as a basketball player has earned her fame off the court. She has an Instagram account that has over one million followers. In addition, Newman has posted photos of herself and even promoted brands.

Jaden Newman, left, Jamie Newman, middle, and Julian Newman, right, talk about basketball after practice at Downey Christian School in Orlando, Fla. Photo: Kayla O'Brien

Source: Getty Images

What is Jaden Newman’s net worth?

Jaden has not worked in a professional capacity throughout her lifetime. Although she has played basketball, it remains unknown whether she receives a salary and how much she gets.

She has marketed several brands on her Instagram account with over one million followers. Unfortunately, the value of the sponsorships is only known to her. Her net worth is allegedly estimated to be around $2 million.

Jaden Newman's fast facts

How tall is Jaden Newman? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 162 centimetres tall. She also weighs 115 pounds or 52 kilograms. How tall is Julian? Julian Newman's height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres, and his weight is 140 pounds or 64 kilograms. Does Jaden Newman have any offers? Yes. The University of Miami recruited her into the NCAA Division I programme in Miami (Florida). What is Jaden Newman doing now? She is balancing her studies and playing basketball at an amateur level. Who is older, Julian or Jaden Newman? Julian is older than Jaden. Julian was born on 6 September 2001 (age 20), while Jaden was born on 13 June 2004 (age 17). How old is Jaden Newman? Jaden Newman's age is 17 as of May 2022.

Jaden Newman is an American basketball player, reality television star, and Instagram sensation. She is well known for being the youngest high school basketball player to reach the 1,000-point plateau and beating Stephen Curry in a 3-point contest.

