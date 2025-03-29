Benjamin Asare’s stellar performance in the recent World Cup qualifiers has fortified his role as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper

Hearts of Oak have 10 remaining matches in the Ghana Premier League between April and June 2025 and Asare must shine

The competition from Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott would be tougher as the duo aims to bounce back

Reliable goalkeeper for Hearts of Oak, Benjamin Asare, has emerged as a standout performer in recent months, earning the trust of Ghana’s head coach, Otto Addo in the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification victories against Chad and Madagascar.

His recent display in the World Cup qualifiers, where he was entrusted with starting in Ghana’s crucial fixtures, ahead of Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott, not only solidified his position in the national team but also served as a testament to his growing reputation.

Benjamin Asare must excel in 10 GPL games to protect his Black Stars No. 1 role.

Asare kept a clean sheet in each of those games, helping the Black Stars secure important wins. With Ghana now leading Group I with 15 points, three ahead of Comoros, the Hearts of Oak custodian's journey is far from over.

As Ghana's World Cup aspirations continue to build momentum, Asare faces the daunting task of excelling in the remaining fixtures of the Ghana Premier League, where Hearts of Oak have 10 matches to play before the league's conclusion in June 2025, with sidelined foreign-based duo Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacot obvisouly poised to win back their first-choice positions in the Ghana national football team.

Club performance, key for Otto Addo

These league performances will be critical in ensuring Benjamin Asare keeps his spot as Ghana’s number one goalkeeper for the next round of World Cup qualifiers, set for September 2025.

In his explanation regarding his motivation to hand the team's starting goalkeeping role to the local player in the games against Chad and Madagascar, Otto Addo emphasized the significance of club performance and Black Stars training output. This clearly shows that the remaining games in the Ghanaian championship are going to be crucial for the former Great Olympics man if he is to maitain his leading role ahead of the next round of 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The road to World Cup glory

Asare’s call-up to the national team by Otto Addo came as a result of his consistent and impressive performances at the club level. During the World Cup qualifiers, he showed remarkable composure and skill in goal, keeping clean sheets that were pivotal in securing valuable points for Ghana.

His performance in the qualifiers has placed him firmly in the national spotlight. However, the road ahead is filled with challenges, particularly in the form of upcoming Ghana Premier League matches.

With Hearts of Oak eliminated from the MTN FA Cup, and with 10 games left in the 2024/25 GPL season, Asare’s consistency and ability to perform under pressure will be key to keeping his place as the first-choice goalkeeper for Ghana. His performances for the club will be carefully scrutinized, as Otto Addo will likely be monitoring his form closely as Day 7 and 8 of the World Cup qualifiers approach.

Rising Ghanaian football administrator, Oti Manu Joseph of GPL side Bibiani Gold Stars spoke to Gariba Raubil of YEN.com.gh, and reiterated his support for the local goalkeeper to keep improving.

''I just want to send him (Benjamin Asare) a message of consistency, never relaxing, and never being complacent. He should keep on working hard, and reach greater levels. This is just the beginning for him, and as a stakeholder of the game, I am very happy for him. As I said to you in the earlier interview, Asare of Hearts and Emmanuel Kobi of Bibiani Gold Stars are the best goalkeepers in the GPL for now, and I hope next time, it would be the chance of Kobi.'' Oti Manu said.

Black Stars of Ghana lead 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Group I with 15 points as Comoros sit second with three points less after 6 games.

The 10 remaining matches of Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak who are 4th in the Ghana Premier League with 37 points after 23 matches, are scheduled to play two successive home games against Nations FC on April 2, and Medeama SC next. Trips to Vision FC and Aduana FC follow before Benjamin Asare's team face Karela United in Accra.

The Black Stars No.1's biggest test in these 10 fixtures is the Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko Super Clash slated for May 2025 in Accra. The next games of the Phobians are an away match at Berekum Chelsea, a home meeting with Accra Lions, a fixture on the road versus Legon Cities, and finally, a home assignment against FC Samartex to conclude the league season.

For Asare, the focus will be on maintaining his top form, staying fit and healthy, continuing to build his confidence, and ensuring that he performs at his best both for his club and for Ghana. If he can excel in the Ghana Premier League, possibly winning the 2024/25 league title with his team, there is little doubt that Asare will remain a cornerstone for the Black Stars.

Winfried Schaefer's strong mesaage to Black Stars

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Winfried Schaefer's reasonable message to Ghana's big players in his maiden interview with the Ghana Football Association since his appointment as the technical advisor to Black Stars head coach Otto Addo.

