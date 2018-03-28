Easter celebration in Ghana: traditions, religious activities, festivals

Easter is an important holiday for Christians all over the world. The reason is that the holiday commemorates one of the Christian faith's central tenets: Jesus' death and resurrection. As a result, the Easter celebration in Ghana is usually a grand affair, with each Christian deciding how they want to commemorate the special day.

Happy Easter holidays, Ghana. Photo: pepifoto

Source: Getty Images

They are various celebrations in the Christian calendar. Each has a distinct meaning, and followers celebrate them accordingly. The most popular ones are the Christmas and Easter holidays.

Easter celebration in Ghana

The holiday is celebrated in Ghana, as it is in much of the Christian world. However, unlike in the West, the commercialised aspects of the holiday are conspicuously absent. Instead, the holiday is marked by a religious emphasis, with some cultural activities thrown in for good measure.

How is Easter celebrated in Ghana?

Palm Sunday, which commemorates Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem, marks the beginning of the celebrations. Processions of church congregations singing praises to God while waving palm branches and white handkerchiefs are common.

After Palm Sunday, the next major event is Good Friday, when every churchgoer attends mass to commemorate Christ's death.

How is Good Friday celebrated in Ghana?

Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross. Photo: enter89

Source: Getty Images

Some people wear dark mourning clothes to commemorate Christ's death. However, other parts of Ghana celebrate the day with joy and triumph because Jesus died for their sins and defeated death.

There is also a subset of people who observe the holiday but are not religious. It is a time for them to spend time with their families and have fun. The majority of Ghanaians also celebrate Easter on this day.

What is Kwahu Easter?

Kwahu festival is an annual celebration held in the Kwahu South District of Ghana's Eastern Region. The event features people from all walks of life gathering at Kwahu Hills every year to celebrate a three-day-long affair.

Like many other Akan tribes, the Kwahu people celebrate Akwasidae, a traditional festival. However, kwahus best describe the festive celebrations as a homecoming. That's how the popular mountain revelry season got started.

Among the activities available are paragliding, hiking, carnivals, and street jams.

What are the Kwahu Easter dates in 2022?

The affair will occur from Friday 15 April to Monday 18 April 2022.

When is Easter celebrated?

The occasion is , which means it does not occur on the same date every year. It is, however, always celebrated on a Sunday between 22 March and 25 April.

When is Easter in Ghana in 2022?

When is Easter in 2022? The holiday Sunday, 17 April 2022.

How is Easter celebrated in Christianity?

How do they celebrate the Easter festival? Faithfuls worldwide celebrate with special church services, ringing church bells, music, flowers, and candlelights. Furthermore, many Christians regard the holiday as the most important feast of the Church year.

What festivals celebrate Easter?

It starts with Lent and culminates in Holy Week, including Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday. To kick off the festivities, various churches hold a Vigil Service in the late hours of Saturday.

Palm Sunday commemorates the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem. Maundy Thursday commemorates Jesus' "Last Supper," when he gathered with his disciples to observe Passover and prepare for his crucifixion on Good Friday.

What are the origins of Easter traditions?

Colourful Easter eggs. Photo: Atlantide Phototravel

Source: Getty Images

The holiday is named after the sacred beast of Eastre, a pre-Christian goddess in England who was celebrated at the start of Spring. Even after most people converted to Christianity, the holiday's name remained.

Eventually, the occasion evolved into a Christian holiday based on a pagan festival.

The holy weekend is also closely linked to the Jewish Passover holiday. Many non-English speaking cultures know the holiday by names best translated as Passover. 'Pascha' in Greek and 'Pasaka' in Swahili are two excellent examples.

Other customs include eating candy, watching fashion parades, purchasing lilies, and eating traditional Easter foods. Two of the most popular non-religious traditions include the Easter bunny and eggs.

The egg has long been associated with springtime pagan festivals, an ancient symbol of new life.

Frequently asked questions

How is Easter celebrated in Ghana? Most churches in Ghana will hold services on Good Friday and Easter Sunday during Holy Week. Is Easter a traditional festival? The holiday is a Christian festival and cultural holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. What is the spiritual meaning of Easter? The holiday signifies new light after sacrifice or tribulation. Is Easter in the Bible? Unfortunately, no. The holiday is a pagan festival surreptitiously merged with Christianity and is not a Christian holiday. Are Passover and Easter the same? Unfortunately, no. Good Friday is observed to commemorate Christ's crucifixion on the cross and resurrection Sunday. At the same time, Passover commemorates the liberation of the Israelites from the clutches of Egypt's King Pharaoh.

Easter celebrations in Ghana are cultural and religious events. The country observes the holiday in the same way that other Christian faithful worldwide do. However, in Ghana, the holiday is celebrated with other events such as the Kwahu festival.

Yen.com.gh published an excellent article about Ghana's Golden Stool. The Golden Stool, which exalts the nation's soul and symbolises the kingdom's unity, reflects the Asantehene's (king's) authority. The stool was also thought to have supernatural powers by the locals.

Learn about this artefact's history, significance, facts, and location as much as possible.

Source: YEN.com.gh