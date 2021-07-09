94-year-old woman who never had white wedding finally gets chance to wear gown

A grandmother who never had a white wedding finally fulfilled her dream

Her grandchildren honored her request to try on bridal gowns

Photos of the beautiful 95-year-old in a bridal gown touched many netizens’ hearts

A woman going by Erica Tucker on Facebook shared a heart-warming story about her 95-year-old grandmother, who never had a white wedding.

A 94-Year-Old granny wore a bridal gown for the first time. Photo: Erica Tucker.

In a July 4, 2021 post, Tucker said that her grandma requested to try on wedding dresses, and they obliged.

“My 94-year young granny never had a traditional wedding, so she told my cousin that she wanted to try on wedding dresses. Well, my cousin made it happen!” Tucker wrote.

Tucker shared beautiful photos of the nonagenarian wearing the outfits, saying she was glad to witness the unforgettable moment.

She further urged netizens to utilise the time they have with their loved ones.

“It was absolutely beautiful! She was a beautiful “bride”! Y’all better create moments and memories with your people. I’m so glad that I was there to witness this,” she wrote.

Netizens reacted to the photo by writing:

LaKeisha Renee' Howard

“Absolutely stunning! What a blessing and special moment that she will never forget.”

Ashley BigMama Henderson:

“Am I the only one in tears?”

Leiza Hartman:

“God bless you girls for making this happen. What a beautiful bride.”

Ramona Holmes:

“This almost brought tears to my eyes. I am so happy for her.”

Overwhelming love

Tucker’s post received over 13,000 reactions on Facebook, and she wrote a subsequent message expressing gratitude for having her grandmother in her life.

“I really wasn’t expecting this post to get so much attention. I was simply sharing our grandma like I normally do. She’s so full of life. It’s just a blessing to have her still here,” she wrote.

According to Tucker, they would do anything to see her smile.

She further stated that her grandmother has no idea what going viral means, but she loves attention.

“Please believe that all of this love has brightened her days! Now she’s just waiting for Steve Harvey or Tyler Perry to shout her out,” she concluded.

In January, a lady celebrated her 95-year-old grandma, saying she cooks and cleans for herself.

Tshepang Bridgette Minyuku said her grandmother walks unassisted despite her advanced age.

"When I'm not well, she can easily make food for me. I'm blessed," Minyuku wrote.

