Shatta Wale has petitioned President John Mahama to reform the entertainment industry as part of his plans to reform Ghana as his new administration assumes office

The musician took to Facebook to write a letter to point out certain needs of the industry, stating that he wanted better for upcoming musicians

Many Ghanaians reacted to the post, commending Shatta Wale for fighting for the industry and hoping the new president would lend him a listening ear

Musician Shatta Wale has petitioned President John Dramani Mahama to reform Ghana's entertainment industry as his new administration begins work.

Shatta Wale writes a letter to John Mahama. Photo source: john_mahama, shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

The popular artist made his appeal in a Facebook post, urging the president to improve conditions for musicians and other creatives. He emphasized the need for changes that would make the industry more professional and sustainable for the next generation.

Shatta Wale noted that upcoming artists face challenges similar to those endured by established musicians like himself. He expressed hope that reforms would help younger talents see music as a viable career and not just a hobby. In the post, he wrote:

"Letter to our new President of Ghana I wish our new president John Dramani Mahama can also reform our music system to attract more professionals on radio and television, similar to the appointment of new ministers when they assume power. The entertainment industry needs that change. The younger ones coming can’t go through what some of us have been through. My humble 🙏 wish… just for the next generations to come and see this music business as a job and not just fun."

Many Ghanaians responded positively to his post, praising him for advocating for the industry. They also expressed hope that President Mahama would address the concerns raised by the musician.

John Dramani Mahama was officially sworn in as the President of the Republic of Ghana during a ceremony at the Black Star Square. He becomes the sixth president of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

The swearing-in ceremony was led by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo. Mahama’s running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, was also sworn in, making history as Ghana’s first female vice president.

Shatta Wale sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Samuel Takyi Plange said:

"Respect senior shatta wale , I love you so much... No musician in Ghana can be compared to you bossu , may you live long."

Richard Partey Kwabla commented:

"The youths will always love,respect and support u, God richly bless you King."

Senyocy Muzic reacted:

"Not easy promoting music in Ghana but we believe in our leaders n people ahead of us like shatta wale who’s trying his best for the industry to grow…one love SM4LIFE."

Wan Row commented:

"Positive Big Bro in fact I have endorse u already as our Ghana music President....cheers to life Love u, Bro."

Source: YEN.com.gh