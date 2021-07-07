A brilliant young lady, Veronica Aina, recently passed her Law exams and took graduation pictures to celebrate

It turns out that the photo she took was an exact replica of her childhood graduation picture she took 17 years back

Social media users have been reacting to this and celebrating the young lady for her brilliant achievement

Veronica Aina, a beautiful young lady on LinkedIn has shared how she accidentally recreated a beautiful childhood memory of graduation after 17 years.

Sharing a first picture, Veronica showed how she graduated from school back in the day after which she added a similar picture she recently took after passing Law exams.

Adding yet another photo, the beautiful and brilliant lady was seen dressed as a barrister whilst beaming with smiles and joy.

"I am grateful to God for always making everything work together for my good, to my parents, teachers, mentors, siblings, friends and everyone who has contributed in one way or another to the person I’ve become," she said.

How social media is celebrating Veronica

Veronica's post gathered numerous comments, some of which can be seen below:

Titilope Adedokun indicated:

Congratulations Veronica! So so so so proud of you.

Samuel C Dike mentioned:

Mayowa!!! Congrats on achieving all these. It can only be Magis!

Martins Ajakaye said:

Big Congrats Veronica. Thanks for all you do to help the next generation! Wish you all the best

