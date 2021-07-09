A gentleman who has sold second-hand clothes for 2 decades says he was able to build, marry and take care of 3 kids with the proceeds

According to the man named Frank, he started from nothing and his shop got burnt at some point but he still succeeded

He advised young people to strive for success no matter where life displaces them to

Frank Asiamah, a Ghanaian man from Kwahu who has sold second-hand clothes for 20 years has indicated that he was able to make enough money to attend to all immediate needs in his life.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, the gentleman who was interviewed said he came to Accra with absolutely nothing but decided to start hustling from scratch.

Currently, Frank says that he was able to get married, has been adequately fending for his three children, and has almost completed his house from the proceeds he made.

According to him, if he could get an equivalent of a white-collar job that would pay him enough to cater to his needs, the salary has to be about GHc 5,000.

Frank Asiamah further stated that he now owns two shops although he faced many challenges over the years including the shop getting burnt to ashes.

In conclusion, the hardworking young man who is popularly known as elder advised young people to strive for a good life despite any situation they find themselves in.

In an equally interesting report, a Ghanaian lady in her 20s who has a good level of experience working with companies has indicated that in her view, selling at the market is far better.

In an interview with SV TV Africa sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady who did not disclose her name mentioned that she once worked for Rebecca Fashion, Cosmo Sea Foods Company Limited, Tema Flour Mills and Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited.

Although she did not categorically mention her level of education, the lady's posturing sounded like a person who was well educated.

