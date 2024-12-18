The reaction of a young Ghanaian lady after finding out that her boyfriend had a serious lover has left many people sad

The young lady, Berla, got to know about her lover's infidelity after she agreed to participate in a loyalty test

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video comforted the young lady on her lover's betrayal

A young Ghanaian lady, Berla, was in disbelief after finding out that her boyfriend was cheating on her with another lady.

This comes after she agreed to a loyalty test, only for her boyfriend to mention Stephanie as his true lover.

Ghanaian lady gets emotional as boyfriend cheats on her. Photo credit: @streetztraffic/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, showed the moment the lady, obviously pained, interrupted the phone call to confront his lover for cheating on her.

At that point, the man confessed that he had never planned to settle down with her and had a girlfriend living abroad.

Berla, close to tears, could not take it anymore and remarked that her lover's barefaced treachery would surely not go unpunished.

"So all this while, you were just using me. All I will say is that God will judge you," she said.

The touching video, which highlights the challenges some people experience in relationships, has received over 13,000 likes and 500 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort the young lady

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section have shared varying opinions on the lady's heartbreak story.

Mi girl reacted:

"My ex once told me his serious girlfriend is in USA whilst I was nobody in Ghana so he left me for her, Today I’m also a UK borga & he will now wish to come back. Sis let him go wait."

Mhensah indicated:

"Brotherhood isn't proud of this guy at all, at least u have broken her heart so it unnecessary to say such words to hurt her more."

Afia Critical wrote:

"Trusting a man me, God forbid while aviator is there boi."

Gurl is so calm, Jennies added:

"I ended such relationship yesterday's evening and the guy vex."

Lady weeps as lover fails loyalty test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady could not control her tears after her lover failed a loyalty test.

This happened after her boyfriend mentioned Sandra as his girlfriend's name during the test.

At that point, the lady broke into tears and had to be consoled by the interviewer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh