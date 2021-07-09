Choqolate GH is a year older today, July 9, 2021, and has wowed her followers on social media with new her birthday photos

The burgeoning singer and Ebony Reigns lookalike dropped the photo looking all made up and glowing as usual

Choqolate GH has come to be noted for dropping dazzling photos of herself online

Burgeoning Ghanaian dancehall singer, Choqolate GH, has dazzled her many social media fans and followers with photos as she celebrates her birthday,

Today, July 9, 2021, happens to be the birthday of the singer and she could no keep calm about it.

The singer who shares a striking resemblance to late singer Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, known as Ebony Reigns, to mark the day, took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself.

Choqolate GH celebrates birthday today with stunning photos looking like a princess. Source: Instagram/Choqolate GH

Source: Instagram

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Choqolate GH was seen looking straight into the camera as she thanked God for adding another year to her years.

She decided to flaunt her face with make up for all to see how pretty she is.

Choqolate GH was seen wean wearing a python-themed turtleneck jumpsuit as she celebrated her big day.

After posting the photos, Choqolate GH captioned it: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO Mi"

Many fans and followers who saw the photo took to the comment section to wish her well and also admire her beauty.

There were many such comments that prove that fans and followers of the singer really admired her beauty.

Source: Yen Newspaper