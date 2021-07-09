Fella Makafui has wowed many of her fans and followers with some stunning photos

The actress who appears to be having the best time of her life was seen glowing in the pictures

Fella Makafui is married to musician Medikal and the duo have a daughter - Island - together

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Actress and super mom Mrs Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong, has given her fans something to drool over after she dropped 3 stunning photos of herself on Instagram.

In the new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Instagram account of the actress, Fella was shining bright like a Diamond.

The part-time musician was seen wearing an orange long-sleeved turtleneck shirt over a burgundy skirt.

Island Maame: Fella Makafui causes traffic online with 3 jaw-dropping photos. Source: Instagram/fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

She was looking quite exquisite in her glamourous make up as she posed for the cameras to have her photos taken.

Fella Makafui complimented her look with an expensive-looking wristwatch, bracelet and some gold-themed earrings to match.

One of the photos saw the former YOLO actress standing in front of an office desk in what looked like a plush apartment.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After posting the photos, Fella Makafui captioned them: "Main Character always !!"

Husband of the Fella Makafui, Medikal, was the first to comment on the set of photos as he dropped 3 love emojis for his beautiful wife.

Actress victorialebenee dropped just one word to describe the photos: "Kaish"

calistaokoronkwo also showed up in the comments with: "Just look at my friend"

baby.adele_ commented: "No wonder I'm your first born"

There were many other comments that showed that Fella Makafui was loved and adored by her family, colleagues and fans.

Meanwhile, Maxin Mawushie Mensah the daughter of star actress Nana Ama McBrown has been seen in the most adorable video ever speaking local language Twi with her mother.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Maxin famed as Baby Maxin, was seen standing on an air conditioning outlet.

She pointed to her shoes and told her mother, Nana Ama McBrown that she did not want to wear her shoes.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen