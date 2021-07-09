East Legon landlady: Tracey Boakye wows fans with 3 lovely bosschick photos

Tracey Boakye has wowed her many fans and followers with a set of photos

The actress was seen posing inside her plush home and was beaming with smiles

Tracey Boakye is noted for flaunting her adorable kids on social media

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has caused massive traffic on social media and got her fans drooling with three latest photos of herself posing in her plush home.

The actress, in a set of photos she shared on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, had her looking as ravishing as ever.

Tracey Boakye was seen wearing a blue and white long-sleeved shirt over a pair of blue jeans to match.

She complemented her outfit with a black handbag, pair of heels, some sunglasses and cupped it up with her signature smile.

The photos saw the Baby Mama actress beaming with smiles and striking a number of poses as she kept admiring herself.

After posting the photos, Tracey Boakye captioned them: "This is how you pose for the camera when you’re the landlady. #hisonlychick".

Many fans and followers of the actress and producer took to the comment section to react to the photos.

Actress shugatiti was the first to shout out the nickname of Tracey Boakye in the comments: "Hisonlychick"

Actress christiana_awuni: added the comment: "So beautiful"

iamafiatasty wrote: "This landlady title they will sack you from eastlegon Pe333anyway a hard working lady like you deserve more than that love u"

anabellao came in with the comment: "Sure landlady papapaaa"

There were many comments that showed that Tracey Boakye was held in high regard and also admired by her teeming fans and followers.

Meanwhile, Maxin Mawushie Mensah, the daughter of star actress Nana Ama McBrown has been seen in the most adorable video ever speaking local language, Twi with her mother.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Maxin famed as Baby Maxin, was seen standing on an air conditioning outlet.

She pointed to her shoes and told her mother, Nana Ama McBrown that she did not want to wear her shoes.

